International Education Month: FSU celebrates Fulbright students and scholars





Florida State University President Richard McCullough recognized students and faculty who received the Fulbright Award during a reception Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Dodd Hall. The event was part of International Education Month, which FSU celebrates throughout November. Fulbrights are among the most popular and prestigious scholarships and grants in the world, and FSU has been among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright awards for both faculty and students in recent years. We could not be more proud to be a leader in producing Fulbright Scholars at Florida State University, said McCullough. This achievement is a wonderful reflection of FSU’s commitment to internationalization. McCullough praised the work of the Office of National Scholarships, the Office of Graduate Scholarships, the Office of Faculty Development and Advancement, the Center for Global Engagement, and the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs for their efforts in promoting Fulbright programs. International students and scholars who visited FSU through the Fulbright program were also recognized during the celebration. These students and visiting scholars are enriching our campus not only by what they do in their research but, more importantly, by the perspective they bring, McCullough said. This perspective is something that has a tremendous impact on how we think about the world and how we get along and get along. The celebration also featured speaker Anairis de la Cruz Benito, who received a Fulbright-Garcia Robles scholarship to pursue her Ph.D. in Mathematics Education at FSU, and Sharon Nicholson, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor from the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. Nicholson, one of the world’s top climatologists, is a two-time Fulbright scholarship winner.

