The Board of Directors of RBI believes Patrick Doyle’s the appointment will unlock tremendous growth potential alongside the current leadership

Mr. Doyle is one of the most successful global QSR leaders in the world; doubling system-wide sales, delivering 29 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth, created ~$11 billion of shareholder value and increased franchise profitability in the domestic market more than 2 times while CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 2010-2018

TORONTO, November 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) (TSX: QSR ) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) has appointed Patrick Doyle, one of the world’s most successful QSR executives, to become the company’s Executive Chairman, effective immediately. The Board of Directors believes that Mr. Doyle will be an important contributor to unlocking the company’s growth based on his proven track record of doing the same at Domino’s Pizza.

The appointment follows significant progress and investments in Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King US; strong system-wide sales growth at Burger King internationally and Popeyes; the acquisition of Firehouse Subs and the return to historical growth of global units.

As the former CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 2010 to 2018, Mr. Doyle led one of the restaurant industry’s most successful transformations, focusing on putting the guest experience first and being the best in digital ordering and food quality. During his tenure, he delivered 29 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth, systemwide sales growth of 5.6 billion dollars to 13 billion dollarsan over 2x increase in franchise profitability in the domestic market creating approx 11 billion dollars of shareholder value and increase the share price over 23 times from nearly 12 dollars IN March 2010 to 271 dollars IN June 2018.

Daniel Schwartz AND Alex Behring will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, demonstrating 3G Capital’s commitment to being a long-term shareholder in RBI. Mr. Behring is the co-founder of 3G Capital and is currently the co-Managing Partner. Mr. Schwartz is the former CEO and Executive Chairman of RBI and co-Managing Partner of 3G Capital.

Since the acquisition of Burger King Holdings in 2010, 3G Capital has been the company’s largest shareholder supporting the company’s global growth transformation including the establishment of RBI and acquisitions of Tim HortonsPopeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, generating approximately 21 times total shareholder returns(1).

“Patrick’s appointment as Executive Chairman is a great addition to the already strong leadership team we have built over the past few years. This is part of our long-term strategy to accelerate growth across our restaurant brands and profitability for our franchisees and drive shareholders returns that we believe the company is very capable of delivering,” said Mr. Schwartz and Mr. Behring, current co-chairmen of the Board of Directors.

“I am excited to work closely with Patrick and our leadership team to build the world’s most beloved restaurant brands. This includes our goal to rapidly accelerate growth in the company and deliver plans that result in exceptional guest service ours; and excellent returns for our franchisees and all shareholders,” he said Jose CilCEO of RBI.

“I love the restaurant industry. These are four incredible brands with real opportunities for accelerated growth. Working closely with each of the brand franchisees, with Jose, the entire RBI team and the Board of Directors, I am confident that we can we create one of the most compelling growth stories in the industry,” said Mr. Doyle, incoming executive chairman.

Mr Doyle will make a personal investment to purchase 500,000 RBI shares for a value of approx. 30 million dollars and has agreed to hold its investment for five years, subject to certain conditions, demonstrating its belief in the shareholder value it is being held to help create. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Moreover, Mr. Doyle will receive a one-time equity package of 2,000,000 options granted at fair market value, vesting in 5 years; 500,000 restricted stock units vest rationally over five years; and 750,000 performance share units vesting over 5.5 years, with a target performance of 100% linked to a compound annual return of approximately 10% on RBI’s share price over five years.

The Board of Directors of RBI believes that the compensation package of Mr. Doyle reflects his unrivaled performance as one of the world’s most successful QSR leaders and is fully aligned with shareholders’ interests as the benefits are substantially realized following significant improvement in the company’s performance.

The board also noted that the company’s path to profitable and long-term growth must be rooted in the continued success of our restaurants, including enhancing the guest experience, increasing franchise profitability and driving digital sales. Mr. Cil, his direct reports and their leadership teams across the four brands share compensation performance criteria related to comparable sales, net restaurant growth and organic EBITDA growth, as well as individual achievement criteria that may include franchise profitability, guest satisfaction levels and digital sales targets. .

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies with over 35 billion dollars in annual systemwide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands TIM HORTONSBURGER KINGPOPEYESand FIREHOUSE SUBS. These independently operated brands have served their respective friends, franchisees and communities for decades. Through her Restaurant brands for good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes in relation to its food, planet and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company’s website at www.rbi.com.

