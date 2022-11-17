The Decision to Withdraw from the US News and World Report Process – Harvard Law School





Dear Members of the Harvard Law School Community, I am writing today to share with you that Harvard Law School will no longer participate in the US News & World Report rankings, effective this year. (Yale Law School announced a similar decision earlier today). We at HLS have made this decision because it has become impossible to harmonize our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives that the US News ranking reflects. This decision was not made lightly and only after considerable discussion over the past several months. Done well, such rankings can convey accurate, relevant information about universities, colleges, and graduate and professional schools that can help students and families make informed choices about which schools best meet their needs. . However, rankings can also highlight characteristics that potentially mislead those who rely on them and can create perverse incentives that influence school decisions in ways that reduce student choice and harm the interests of potential students. For several years now, a number of schools, including Harvard Law School, have brought to the attention of US News, either directly or through the US News Law Deans Advisory Board, concerns that motivated us to end our participation in the US News process. In particular, we have raised concerns about aspects of the US News ranking methodology (also highlighted by our colleagues at Yale) that work against law school commitments to increase the socioeconomic diversity of our classrooms; for allocating financial aid to students as needed; and, through loan repayment and public interest scholarships, to support graduates interested in careers that serve the public interest. First, the debt metric adopted by US News two years ago risks confusing more than it informs because a school can reduce debt at graduation through generous financial aid, but it can also achieve the same effect by admitting more students who have the resources to avoid borrowing. . The debt metric gives prospective students no way to tell which is which. And to the extent that the debt metric creates an incentive for schools to admit better-resourced students who don’t need to borrow, it risks harming those it’s trying to help. Second, by heavily weighting students’ test scores and college grades, the US News rankings have over the years created incentives for law schools to direct more financial aid toward applicants based on their LSAT scores and GPAs. college, regardless of their financial need. Although HLS and YLS have each resisted the pull toward so-called merit aid, it has become increasingly widespread, absorbing scarce resources that could be allocated more directly on the basis of need. Third, the US News methodology undermines the efforts of many law schools to support public interest careers for their graduates. We share and have expressed to US News the concern that their debt metric ignores school-funded loan forgiveness programs in calculating student debt. Such loan forgiveness programs help students who pursue lower-wage jobs, usually in the public interest sector. We have joined other schools in also sharing with US News our concern about the journals’ decision to discount, in employment rankings, professional positions held by those who receive public interest scholarships funded by their home schools . These jobs not only provide advocates for organizations with critical needs, they also often launch a graduate career in the public sector. For these and other reasons, we will no longer participate in the US News process. It does not advance the best ideals of legal education or the profession we serve and runs counter to Harvard Law School’s deeply held commitments. All the best, John Manning

