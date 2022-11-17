Growing international share of restaurant brands with a new executive hire





International restaurant brands (QSR) on Wednesday under the former name Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman of the multinational fast food company. Shares of Restaurant Brands International rose above a buy point.





The announcement from the Toronto-based company comes two weeks after it topped third-quarter earnings and revenue. QSR saw its EPS rise 26% to 96 cents per share while revenue rose 13% to $1.7 billion. While the restaurant industry struggled in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid epidemic, Restaurant Brands International continued to turn a profit. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “I’m confident we can create one of the most compelling growth stories in the industry.” International stock restaurant brands earn point of purchase Shares of QSR advanced 6.8% to 63.77 on Wednesday. According to MarketSmith analysis. On Tuesday, the stock closed at 59.74, just below QSR’s buy point. Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest chain owners of fast food restaurants in the world, with more than 28,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The company owns the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. Doyle will lead the multinational after serving as CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 2010-2018. During his time running the pizza chain, DPZ had 29 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth. Full-year earnings grew 523% between 2010 and 2018. Meanwhile, full-year revenue grew 112% over the same time period. Shares of Domino’s Pizza also skyrocketed an estimated 2,135% during Doyle’s eight-year tenure. Restaurant Brands International reported that Doyle will buy 500,000 QSR shares for a value of about $30 million. The company added that Doyle has agreed to hold the investment for five years. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. Restaurant Brands International stock has a composite score of 94. It has a relative strength score of 84, an exclusive IBD Stock Control for stock price movement, with a score of 1 to 99. The score shows how a stock’s performance over the past 52 weeks stacks up against all other stocks in the IBD database. The EPS rating is 79. Please follow Kit Norton on Twitter @KitNorton for more coverage. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE The main funds buy in the leader no. 1 of the near-dissolution industry with 364% growth Trade with experts on IBD Live Get an edge in the stock market with IBD Digital Exxon, Chevron Investors Ignore Biden Futures: Nvidia, Cisco are profit drivers; The recession signal intensifies

