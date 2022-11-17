Russia has been suspended by the International Paralympic Committee RT Sport News





The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted on Wednesday to suspend the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). Russian athletes have already been banned from this year’s games in China, and Russian Paralympic chief Pavel Rozhkov was not allowed to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person. At a general assembly in Berlin, committee members voted 64-39 to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee, with 16 national committees abstaining, the IPC said on Twitter. If Russia unsuccessfully appeals the decision, his suspension can only be lifted at the next IPC general assembly, likely in the fourth quarter of 2023. The suspension was granted due to the RPC “inability to fulfill membership obligations under the IPC Constitution”, statement read. In a separate vote, 54-45, Belarus’ Paralympic committee was also suspended by the IPC.











In its response, the RPC argued that the IPC did not “A single piece of evidence that the RPC has breached at least one of its membership obligations.” The stop is “Illegal, baseless…and grossly violates all IPC regulations,” The RPC continued, adding that NATO members did not suffer consequences in the world of sports when the alliance launched attacks on Yugoslavia and invaded Afghanistan and Iraq. The IPC banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Paralympic Winter Games in March. The ban was passed after the International Olympic Committee recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from competing in all international sporting events in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. RPC President Pavel Rozhkov was scheduled to attend Wednesday’s meeting, before German authorities rejected an IPC request to grant him a visa. The RPC described the visa ban as “Political interference in sport, which is contrary to Olympic and Paralympic values”.

You can share this story on social networks: Follow RT at

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/566659-russia-paralympic-committee-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos