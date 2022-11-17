Republicans win control of the US House of Representatives with a narrow majority





The opposition Republican Party won control of the 435-member US House of Representatives on Wednesday, but with a narrow majority. Republicans now have 218 seats to the Democrats’ 211. The counting of the six mandates, the result of which would determine the final size of the Chamber, is still ongoing. The elections were held on November 8. The day before, the party’s lawmakers had elected its leader Kevin McCarthy for the post of Speaker of the House. McCarthy will replace Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi from the Democratic Party as Speaker of the House. “Americans are ready for a new direction and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” McCarthy said in a tweet Wednesday. “I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and I stand ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” said President Joe Biden. Last week’s election demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that the will of the people prevails in America, Biden said in a statement. The president said that in this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to reduce costs, to protect the right to choose and to preserve democracy. “As I said last week, the future is too bright to get bogged down in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on improving their lives. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — who is willing to work with me to get results for them,” Biden said. The Republican Party won control of the House of Representatives after a gap of four years when it lost the majority to the Democrats in 2018. The GOP last won a majority in the House of Representatives in 2010 and remained in control for eight years through 2018. In 2020, the party carried a 12-seat grid and defeated 13 incumbents.

