International
Qatar: Six things you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts
With the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, the Gulf state will be under the global spotlight. Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the plight of migrant workers in the country has been widely publicized. Migrants and domestic workers continue to face a range of abuses including wage theft, forced labor and exploitation.
But the treatment of migrant workers is only one of a number of violations that make up the states’ troubling human rights record. Qatari authorities suppress freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of association; unfair trials remain a concern; women continue to face discrimination in law and practice; and laws continue to discriminate against LGBT individuals.
Here are six things you need to know.
Freedom of expression and freedom of the press
Qatari authorities use abusive laws to stifle those critical of the state, including citizens and migrant workers. Amnesty International has documented cases of Qatari citizens who have been arbitrarily arrested for criticizing the government and convicted following unfair trials based on forcibly extracted confessions. Meanwhile, Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard, blogger and migrant rights activist, was forcibly disappeared and held in solitary confinement for a month to highlight the plight of migrant workers.
Qatar has little independent or critical media. The country’s authorities limit press freedom by imposing restrictions on broadcasters, including banning filming in certain locations such as government buildings, hospitals, universities, migrant worker accommodation sites and private homes.
Freedom of organization and assembly
Migrant workers remain prohibited from forming or joining unions. Instead, they are allowed to form Joint Committees, an employer-led initiative to allow worker representation. However, to date, the initiative is not mandatory and covers only 2% of workers, far from the fundamental right to form and join unions.
Citizens and migrant workers are facing the consequences of peaceful assembly. For example, in August 2022, by state authorities after protesting in the streets of Doha after their company repeatedly failed to pay their salaries.
Unfair trials
Fair trials are by no means guaranteed in Qatar. Over the past decade, Amnesty International has documented cases of unfair trials where defendants’ claims of torture and ill-treatment were never investigated and convictions were handed down on the basis of coerced confessions. Often, defendants were interrogated while held in incommunicado detention without access to a lawyer or interpreter.
Jordanian national Abdullah Ibhais, for example, is serving a three-year prison sentence after an unfair trial in Qatar, which was based on a confession he claims was taken by force.
Women’s rights
Women continue to face discrimination in law and practice in Qatar. Under the guardianship system, women seek the permission of their male guardian, usually their husband, father, brother, grandfather or uncle, to marry, study abroad on government scholarships, work in many government jobs, to travel abroad (if under the age of 25), and access reproductive health care.
Family law discriminates against women, who face greater difficulties in seeking divorce and more severe economic disadvantages if they do, compared to men. Women also continue to be inadequately protected against domestic and sexual violence.
LGBT rights
Qatari laws discriminate against LGBT people. Article 296(3) of the Criminal Code criminalizes a series of consensual same-sex sexual acts, including possible prison sentences for anyone who directs, incites or tempts a man, in any way, to commit an act of sodomy or debauchery. Similarly, Article 296(4) penalizes anyone who incites or tempts a male or female, in any way, to commit acts contrary to morality or which are unlawful.
In October 2022, human rights organizations documented cases in which security forces arrested LGBT individuals in public places based solely on their gender expression and searched their phones. They also said it was mandatory for transgender women in custody to attend conversion therapy sessions as a condition of their release.
Labor rights
Despite ongoing efforts by governments to reform Qatar’s labor system, abuses remain widespread throughout the country. While conditions have improved for some workers, thousands are still facing issues such as delayed or unpaid wages, denial of vacation days, unsafe working conditions, barriers to changing jobs, and limited access to justice, while the deaths of thousands of workers remain uninvestigated. Although a fund has begun paying out significant sums to workers whose wages have been stolen, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have yet to be compensated for the labor abuses they have faced over the past decade.
Forced labor and other forms of abuse continue unabated, particularly in the private security sector and for domestic workers, most of whom are women. Paying extortionate recruitment fees to secure jobs remains widespread, with amounts ranging between US$1,000 and US$3,000. Many workers take months or even years to pay off the debt, which eventually traps them in cycles of exploitation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/11/qatar-six-things-you-need-to-know-about-the-hosts-of-the-2022-fifa-world-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Qatar: Six things you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts
- American actor Denise Richards and her husband were shot dead in a road rage incident in Los Angeles
- Republicans win control of the US House of Representatives with a narrow majority
- ‘They can try again’: Imran Khan says his life is still in danger – Pakistan
- Jenna Ortegas’ latest look is half dress, half sheer lace catsuit
- Why the London Stock Exchange has lost its number one position to Paris
- Google Fis offers YouTube Premium free for 1 year for Unlimited Plus subscribers
- A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt in West Texas
- Amazon begins sending layoff notices to thousands of employees
- Meet Rachel Stuhlmann, Stunning Tennis Influencer Aiming To Match Golfer Paige Spiranac’s Success
- Xi, Widodo meet at G20, express optimism over railway project
- Quentin Tarantino calls the modern era of cinema the worst era in Hollywood history