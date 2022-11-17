Qatar: Six things you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts

With the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, the Gulf state will be under the global spotlight. Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the plight of migrant workers in the country has been widely publicized. Migrants and domestic workers continue to face a range of abuses including wage theft, forced labor and exploitation.

But the treatment of migrant workers is only one of a number of violations that make up the states’ troubling human rights record. Qatari authorities suppress freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of association; unfair trials remain a concern; women continue to face discrimination in law and practice; and laws continue to discriminate against LGBT individuals.

Here are six things you need to know.

Freedom of expression and freedom of the press

Qatari authorities use abusive laws to stifle those critical of the state, including citizens and migrant workers. Amnesty International has documented cases of Qatari citizens who have been arbitrarily arrested for criticizing the government and convicted following unfair trials based on forcibly extracted confessions. Meanwhile, Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard, blogger and migrant rights activist, was forcibly disappeared and held in solitary confinement for a month to highlight the plight of migrant workers.

Qatar has little independent or critical media. The country’s authorities limit press freedom by imposing restrictions on broadcasters, including banning filming in certain locations such as government buildings, hospitals, universities, migrant worker accommodation sites and private homes.

Freedom of organization and assembly

Migrant workers remain prohibited from forming or joining unions. Instead, they are allowed to form Joint Committees, an employer-led initiative to allow worker representation. However, to date, the initiative is not mandatory and covers only 2% of workers, far from the fundamental right to form and join unions.

Citizens and migrant workers are facing the consequences of peaceful assembly. For example, in August 2022, by state authorities after protesting in the streets of Doha after their company repeatedly failed to pay their salaries.

Unfair trials

Fair trials are by no means guaranteed in Qatar. Over the past decade, Amnesty International has documented cases of unfair trials where defendants’ claims of torture and ill-treatment were never investigated and convictions were handed down on the basis of coerced confessions. Often, defendants were interrogated while held in incommunicado detention without access to a lawyer or interpreter.

Jordanian national Abdullah Ibhais, for example, is serving a three-year prison sentence after an unfair trial in Qatar, which was based on a confession he claims was taken by force.

Women’s rights

Women continue to face discrimination in law and practice in Qatar. Under the guardianship system, women seek the permission of their male guardian, usually their husband, father, brother, grandfather or uncle, to marry, study abroad on government scholarships, work in many government jobs, to travel abroad (if under the age of 25), and access reproductive health care.

Family law discriminates against women, who face greater difficulties in seeking divorce and more severe economic disadvantages if they do, compared to men. Women also continue to be inadequately protected against domestic and sexual violence.

LGBT rights

Qatari laws discriminate against LGBT people. Article 296(3) of the Criminal Code criminalizes a series of consensual same-sex sexual acts, including possible prison sentences for anyone who directs, incites or tempts a man, in any way, to commit an act of sodomy or debauchery. Similarly, Article 296(4) penalizes anyone who incites or tempts a male or female, in any way, to commit acts contrary to morality or which are unlawful.

In October 2022, human rights organizations documented cases in which security forces arrested LGBT individuals in public places based solely on their gender expression and searched their phones. They also said it was mandatory for transgender women in custody to attend conversion therapy sessions as a condition of their release.

Labor rights

Despite ongoing efforts by governments to reform Qatar’s labor system, abuses remain widespread throughout the country. While conditions have improved for some workers, thousands are still facing issues such as delayed or unpaid wages, denial of vacation days, unsafe working conditions, barriers to changing jobs, and limited access to justice, while the deaths of thousands of workers remain uninvestigated. Although a fund has begun paying out significant sums to workers whose wages have been stolen, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have yet to be compensated for the labor abuses they have faced over the past decade.

Forced labor and other forms of abuse continue unabated, particularly in the private security sector and for domestic workers, most of whom are women. Paying extortionate recruitment fees to secure jobs remains widespread, with amounts ranging between US$1,000 and US$3,000. Many workers take months or even years to pay off the debt, which eventually traps them in cycles of exploitation.