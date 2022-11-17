The greatest kicks ever witnessed in the soccer world cup | Football news

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the most anticipated sporting event of the year.

Fans are gearing up to see which team wins the coveted trophy, who scores the most goals and who are the biggest performers on the big stage.

But while there is great anticipation to see who ends up being the best, another aspect of the tournament that always leaves spectators in awe is the on-field upset.

In some shock results at the World Cup, the defending champions have been knocked out in the group stages, historic giants have beaten historic giants of the game and, in some cases, the shock has not been from the result but from the sheer lack of effort, and the result which results.

Here are some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history:

USA 1-0 England (1950)

England’s post-war squad, featuring the likes of Alf Ramsey, Tom Finney and Billy Wright, were among the favorites to lift the trophy as they made their World Cup debut. The Americans, meanwhile, assembled a group of part-time workers, including a dishwasher, a letter carrier and a teacher. The mixed group trained together for a day and took a boat to Brazil.

Joe Gaetjens scored in the 38th minute with a header to give the USA the lead. In the second half, England’s attack was relentless, but USA goalkeeper Frank Borghi prevented them from scoring the equalizer and put his team’s name in the history books.

West Germany 3-2 Hungary (1954)

A West German team staging a comeback to win a World Cup match would not be considered an anomaly today.

However, this was a lesser-known West German side of the 1950s facing the mighty Hungarians of Hungary, with football’s first superstar Ferenc Puskas leading their attack.

Hungary entered the World Cup in Switzerland as favourites, and lived up to their billing by thrashing South Korea 9-0 and beating West Germany 8-3 in previous matches.

Both sides met again in the final. Hungary scored two goals in the first half and seemed to be following the script until the opposition scored two.

The game was tied until the 84th minute when Helmut Rahn scored his second goal and broke Hungarian hearts. The German comeback against one of the best teams in football history was called the Miracle of Bern.

North Korea 1-0 Italy (1966)

The fact that North Korea was able to land its team in England for the World Cup was quite surprising.

The English FA had considered refusing visas to North Korean teams amid its cold war against Western allies favored by South Korea.

Italy were held together by Giacomo Bulgarelli on the pitch. The midfielder was injured during the match which reduced the Italian squad to 10 men as substitutions were not allowed at that point.

Seven minutes later, Pak Doo Ik scored a goal that not only won the game for his side, but also eliminated the two-time world champions.

The match is considered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, and its original match ticket is housed in FIFA’s football museum.

The place where the goal was scored is marked with iron signs after the demolition of the stadium for housing.

Algeria 2-1 West Germany (1982)

West Germany entered the 1982 World Cup as the reigning European champions, former two-time winners and one of the favourites.

The star-studded German line-up included Hansi Mueller, Wolfgang Dremmler, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Lothar Matthus.

Algeria, on the other hand, was a team made up of unknown names in Western football, but which had performed well before the World Cup.

The reluctance shown by the Germans turned into complacency. Rabah Madjer scored in the 54th minute to give the Germans their first shock.

Just as Rummenigge’s goal drew Germany level, a goal that would shock West Germany and the world came from the now legendary Algerian striker Lakhdar Belloumi.

Cameroon 1-0 Argentina (1990)

Holders, favorites and led by the world’s greatest footballer of the time, Diego Maradona, Argentina had a seemingly easy opening match at the 1982 World Cup.

Cameroon was making its World Cup debut and was the only sub-Saharan African country to take part in the tournament. They were made up of players nobody knew much about as most played club football at home.

The opening match of the World Cup was played at the mighty San Siro stadium.

Although Argentina started well, the Cameroonians grew in confidence as the match continued without any damage to them.

Halfway through the second half, Francois Omam-Biyik stopped a free-kick to give his side a lead that would last until the final whistle.

France 0-1 Senegal (2002)

World Cup holders vs debutants: check.

Former colonizers vs colonists: check.

Opening game of the tournament: check.

And finally, the holders were eliminated in the first round: check.

The opening match of the 2002 World Cup had all the possible subplots to make for an interesting match. But what the pundits and the French team failed to predict was Senegal’s meticulously planned stifling of the French attack.

Add to that the pace of El Hadji Diouf and a 30th minute goal from Papa Bouba Diop, Senegal found themselves top of the group at the end of 90 minutes.

Frances’ journey ended after another loss and a draw. Senegal went on to become only the second African country to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Germany 7-1 Brazil (2014)

The 2014 World Cup seemed like the perfect opportunity for Brazil to right the wrongs of 1950, when they lost the final against Uruguay at home despite being clear favourites.

The stage was set for football’s biggest celebration to light up the samba nation as Brazil were crowned champions for the sixth time.

It was only about two more games. Or so the Brazilians thought.

Facing them was Germany, who should never be underestimated in a World Cup qualifier. Both teams had a similar path to the semi-finals: Topping their groups and close encounters in the knockout stages.

However, Brazil lost their star striker Neymar Jr to injury in the quarter-finals and captain Thiago Silva to a yellow card.

In the semi-final, Germany opened the scoring in the 11th minute and never looked back. Between the 23rd and 29th minutes, the Germans scored four more goals to stun the Brazilians on the field, in the stands and in the country.

It didn’t get any better after the first half as Brazil’s defense was broken twice, before the home side scored a last-minute consolation goal.

The final score of 7-1 was Brazil’s heaviest defeat since 1920, and brought headlines such as Agonia de Mineirao and was called a national humiliation for the football-mad country.

Germany won the final against Argentina for the fourth title.

Netherlands 5-1 Spain (2014)

The opening match of Group B at the 2014 World Cup pitted the two finalists from the previous World Cup against each other.

Spain entered the tournament as the reigning European and world champions and one of the favourites.

When Xabi Alonso opened the scoring in the 27th minute, everything seemed to be going well for the star-studded Spanish side. But a minute before half-time came a goal that became the most iconic image of the tournament.

Robin van Persie was 15 yards from goal when he latched on to a spinning ball and scored a stunning header to baffle Iker Casillas and the rest of the Spanish squad.

The Dutch scored four more goals to hand Spain their second-heaviest defeat at a World Cup. It was also the biggest margin of defeat for the reigning champions at a FIFA World Cup.

Spain were eliminated from the group after another defeat, while the Netherlands finished the tournament in third place.

South Korea 2-0 Germany (2018)

Some of the biggest upsets at the World Cup have involved the defending champions suffering first-round defeats, and the 2018 tournament was no different.

It was the third consecutive World Cup where the holders were eliminated at the first hurdle.

Germany went into their final group game looking for a win to advance. South Korea were playing for pride as they were all but out of the tournament.

Germany has historically been one of the teams that can never be counted out in a World Cup match. The match seemed headed for a goalless draw, so the Germans mustered all their efforts to score a winner to put them through.

However, two minutes into injury time, South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scored from a corner. Manuel Neuer, the German captain and goalkeeper, went all the way to the Korean half to carry out the attack.

South Korea capitalized by collecting the ball from Neuers’ errant pass and slotting it into an empty net to seal Germany’s fate.

It was the first time since 1938 that Germany had failed to advance beyond the first stage, and their first ever defeat against an Asian country in a World Cup match.