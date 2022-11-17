Connect with us

International

Ryan Specialty Transactional Risks International opens office in Copenhagen

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


Ryan Specialty announced that Ryan Specialty Transaction Risks International has expanded their presence with an office in Copenhagen, Denmark, which is the fourth office of the business.

Transactional Risks International is part of Ryan Specialty’s Underwriting Managers platform and specializes in core transactional risk products of warranty and indemnity insurance and commercial tax liability insurance, serving brokers internationally.

Christian Ulrich Weiss Bruhn comes to Ryan Specialty from Accura Advokatpartnerselskab. Bruhn began his career at Kromann Reumert in 2013, joining the banking and finance department before moving to the corporate transactions and capital and financial markets department. He qualified as a Danish lawyer in 2016. In 2019, Bruhn joined Accura’s banking and finance department. He holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws from the University of Copenhagen as well as a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Bruhn joined Ryan Specialty Transaction Risks International in November 2022.

“The demand for transactional risk insurance continues to grow, so to be able to meet the needs of our clients, having a local presence in the Nordics is very important. Christian has great experience positioning us well both now and in the future,” commented George Pearce, director of Ryan Specialty Transactional Risks International.

Photo: Residential and commercial properties line the canal bank in the Nyhavn district of central Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Photo credit: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

threads
Excessive excess

Was this article helpful?


Here are more articles you might like.

Interested in Excessive excess?

Get automatic alerts on this topic.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/international/2022/11/16/695303.htm

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: