Venezuela receives applications from 12 international airlines | tidings





On Wednesday, Juan Manuel Teixeira said there are “about 12 requests from international airlines that want to connect with Venezuela and they will be announced in due course.” CONNECTED:

Venezuela will defend the right to Essequibo: President Maduro In an interview with Uni Radio, Teixeira said that, at the international level, “the connection network has gradually improved”. He said that the designation of airlines, requirements to be respected, contracts and authorizations are details that will be resolved after two years without a connection. The air connection with EuroAtlantic Airways with Portugal has been approved by the Executive, said the president of INAC. So far, Turpial for Venezuela and Satena for Colombia have been authorized, Teixeira said, stressing that “it will be announced little by little which ones will be added to the link”. The official referred to the courtesy visit to the country by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “Important for this visit is the interest that international organizations already have for Venezuela, its opportunities and economic growth.” The president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Juan Manuel Teixeira, reported that there are currently about 12 requests from international airlines that want to connect with Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0og0PV8oh News TVV (@TVVnoticias)

November 16, 2022 The president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Juan Manuel Teixeira, informed that there are currently 12 requests from international airlines that want to connect with Venezuela. According to Teixeira, Venezuela has “an enviable geographical location, our fuel is today the cheapest in the world, we offer advantages in all our airports, which are first class because they are located at sea level”. The President of INAC recognized the country’s participation in the 41st session of the IATA General Assembly. Venezuela won a seat in the Permanent Council elections. Expo International Transport Venezuela will be held at the Francisco de Miranda Air Base, at La Carlota Airport, from December 8 to 11, Teixeira announced. Large companies from the public, private, domestic and foreign sectors will be present in this activity, with the aim of promoting the sector as a transversal axis of the economy.

