PRISMS Festival features world premiere compositions, international artists, composers

of PRIZMS 2022 the annual festival for music features new compositions and rarely performed music, along with pre-concert talks, panel discussions and film screenings.

Highlights of this year’s four-day contemporary music festival include 10 world premieres by guest artists, Arizona State University faculty and student composers, as well as distinguished international guest artists and composers.



Arizona Contemporary Music Ensemble and three graduate student composers.

The PRISMS festival has always offered opportunities for students to perform, but this year we also sent out an internal call for proposals for our composition students to receive commissions, said Gabriel Bolaosassistant professor in ASU’s School of Music, Dance and Theater and co-coordinator of the festival.

The opening concert of the festival features two premieres by a commission of graduate students alongside works by composers Laura Toxvaerd AND Karlheinz Stockhausen, and Olivier Messiaen20th century classic Oiseaux Exotiques, featuring piano soloist Gabriele Baldocci.

Three graduate student composers were selected to write new pieces for the festival: Myles Kellerman, Sofa Matus Cancino, and Jos Eduardo Orea Dominguez.

The commissions gave students the opportunity to create new compositions and work with an ensemble and conductor to perform the work at the festival, he said. Simone Mancusofaculty associate at the School of Music, Dance and Theater and co-coordinator of the festival.

The students had only 30 days to compose their pieces. Because of the short time frame for composing and putting the piece together, Mancuso said, some of the pieces have a more open structure and are more improvisational.

The goal is for students to explore new things, Mancuso said.

Student compositions range from an annotated graphic work to a textual work involving spoken word and a work for amplified saxophone quartet.

The second concert features a new commission from the Haitian-born composer Almtus lever, assistant professor of practice at the University of the Pacific. Almtus’ piece, Luminous, is scored for a saxophone quartet and is based on a collection of paintings by visual artist Alan Klinger. Considered somewhat of a hidden artist, Klinger is someone whose paintings are not readily visible to the public. Almtus and Klinger will hold a pre-concert chat to discuss the new work inspired by Klingers art. The Almtus Saxophone Quartet is paired with graduate student Orea Dominguezs new saxophone quartet, which explores the amplification and resonance of the saxophone quartet.

The concert also features works by ASU composition graduate student Jos Eduardo Orea Dominguez, composer Amy Dunker and ASU faculty composers Jody Rockmakerassociate professor and Alex Temple, assistant professor; and a world premiere of a piece by Gabriel Bolao. Guest performers include Robert Spring and the Crossing 32nd Street Ensemble.

The third and fourth concerts feature five world premieres of electronic music composed for performance in the School of Arts, Media and Engineering’s Ambisonic Dome. Three commissioned works are by well-known composers Elainie LilliosTito Rivas and Sarah Belle Reidand two works are by ASU faculty composers Garth Paine and Bolaos. Guest composer commissions are made possible by a Herberger Institute research and development grant that Bolaos received, with additional support from the School of Arts, Media and Engineering and the School of Music, Dance and Theatre. Due to limited audience space in the dome, the concert program will be repeated on December 2 and 3.

Bolaos said that most of the invited artists and composers will attend the festival concerts in person.

PRISMS was founded in 2009 by Mancuso and Glenn Hackbarth.

PRIZMS 2022

2:30 p.m. Sunday,November 20

Arizona Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME) and guests

Katzin Concert Hall

Free entry

The concert program features three world premieres by ASU composition graduate students Myles Kellerman and Sofa Matus Cancino, along with works by Laura Toxvaerd and Karlheinz Stockhausen and Olivier Messiaens 20th-century classic Oiseaux Exotiques, featuring soloist piano Gabriele Baldocci.

Sofia Matus Cancino: Wake Windows (10) (world premiere). For ensemble, electronics.

Laura Toxvaerd: Cacklecabin (10). For five instruments and live electronics.

Myles Kellerman: It’s a Zang, Zang, Zang, Tumb World (10) (world premiere). For ensemble.

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Komet (15). For electronics.

Olivier Messiaen: Exotic Birds (16) with piano soloist Gabriele Baldocci. For piano and small orchestra.

Arizona Contemporary Music Ensemble.

19:30 Monday,November 21

Compositions by ASU faculty and guests

Pre-concert talk at 19:00 with composer Hendel Almtus and visual artist Alan Klinger

Katzin Concert Hall

Free entry

The concert program features works by guest composer Hendel Almtus, Jos graduate composer Eduardo Orea Dominguez and Amy Dunker, along with ASU faculty composers Jody Rockmaker and Alex Temple and a world premiere by Gabriel Bolaos. Featured performers are Robert Spring and the Crossing 32nd Street Ensemble.

Jose Eduardo Orea Dominguez: student composition work #3 (10) (world premiere).ASU Saxophone Quartet.

Rockmaker: Odd Combinations (10). Two keyboards.

Alex Temple: Blurry Line (7).

Hendel Almtus: Luminous (10) (world premiere, commissioned for the PRISMS festival). ASU Saxophone Quartet, with Christopher Creviston.

Amy Dunker: Storm Warning (7). Robert Spring, clarinet.

Gabriel Bolanos: Strobe (7) (world premiere with support from the Arizona Arts Commission). For percussion quartet.

Passage of the 32nd St. Ensemble.

6 and 9 pm Friday,December 2

Saturday 2 and 5 pm,December 3

DOME concerts

Arts, Media and Engineering Ambisonic Dome, Stauffer Communication Arts B

Tickets

The concert program features five new world premiere works, including three commissions from acclaimed composers Elainie Lillios, Tito Rivas and Sarah Belle Reid and two new compositions by ASU faculty Garth Paine and Gabriel Bolaos. Seats are limited, so the same program will be presented both days.

Elainie Lillios: Ice Fields.

Sarah Belle Reid: Sublimate.

Tito Rivas: The Ear and the Snail.

Garth Paine: “Swimming.

Gabriel Bolaos: Plink.