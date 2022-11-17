The foreign trip becomes a victory lap for the strengthened Biden

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) For President Joe Biden, an international trip planned just days after the midterm elections looked like it would offer a lifeline, allowing him to fly away as he faced what many thought would be to be an overwhelming decision by the voters.

Instead, his trip, which included stops in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia, turned into a victory lap around the world. Biden spent the trip making congratulatory calls to Democrats, who fared better than expected in the medium term, encouraging him during three global summits where he pushed for stronger action on climate change, closer economic ties in Asia and greater condemnation of the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

After facing skepticism at home and abroad over his insistence that the United States is turning its back on his chaotic predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden’s claim that America is back seemed more solid than ever.

At this critical moment, Biden said at a news conference outside a Balinese temple in Indonesia, no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.

As Biden returns from his trip, however, he faces daunting challenges to his presidency, including concerns about a possible recession and questions about whether he should run for a second term. Due to inflation and other factors, Americans will sit down to more expensive Thanksgiving dinners next week.

And although Democrats will retain control of the Senate, Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. giving them a chance to block Biden’s legislative agenda and launch investigations into his administration.

Those concerns receded from view, at least temporarily, with Biden overseas and Republicans mired in accusations about who was responsible for their parties’ poor performance in the midterms. Some pointed the finger at Trump, whose chosen candidates largely failed across the country.

When Trump officially launched another presidential campaign Tuesday night, Biden was at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the last stop on his trip. He dismissed the news as he gathered with world leaders to plant mangrove trees, a symbol of strength and resilience.

Biden exchanged glances with French President Emmanuel Macron and a faint smile, perhaps as reporters asked him if he had any response to the announcement.

No, not really, he said.

The choreographer’s trip was carefully interrupted by a rocket that fell in Poland while the G-20 summit was underway. Two people died, raising fears that the war in neighboring Ukraine could spread beyond its borders and speculation quickly spread that Russia was responsible.

Several time zones away, Biden was awakened by staff with the news. Dressed in a gray T-shirt and khakis, he worked the phones at dawn, then suited up for a hastily arranged meeting with Allied leaders.

Biden then said it was unlikely the missile came from Russia and vowed to make sure we understand exactly what happened. Officials in Poland and NATO later said the attack did not appear to be deliberate and may have been launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine, and the US agreed.

Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland, said Biden made the right moves in a dangerous situation by expressing solidarity with Poland but not jumping to conclusions.

The administration, he said, played it right.

For the White House, it was another opportunity for Biden to demonstrate a steady hand on the international stage during his trip.

Joe Biden doesn’t just talk about America leading the world, he has rebuilt America’s world leadership, and over the past week the American people saw that, said Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to the president.

However, the incident in Poland was a reminder of how uncertain the situation in Europe remains, months after the start of the war. Kiev has retaken some territory seized from Moscow, but progress remains uncertain as winter approaches. There is also pressure to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict even as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian soil.

Biden’s efforts to marginalize Moscow at the G-20 summit appeared successful.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend and his envoy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, played a minimal role in the meeting. The US also provided a statement of strong condemnation of the war in the final communique of the summits, plus a warning that the conflict is worsening an already fragile world economy.

It was a particularly strong denunciation despite divisions within the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have not openly criticized the war.

The focal point of Biden’s visit to Indonesia was not the summit itself, but his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although the two leaders have spoken several times, they had not met in person since Biden took office two years ago.

While there were no breakthroughs, Biden secured from Xi a condemnation of Russian nuclear threats in Ukraine and the resumption of lower-level cooperation by China on a range of shared global challenges, from climate to economic policy. Meanwhile, he issued a public rebuke of China’s human rights abuses and its threats against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, said Biden arrived in Indonesia more empowered and politically energized.

Earlier this year, there was more concern about America’s political trajectory as Trump plotted a comeback. Asian countries were wondering, Yeo said, when you have these agreements with the United States, how sustainable are they?

Now these concerns have diminished.

Democrats have a stronger hand and they can be a little more confident, he said.

Before visiting Indonesia, Biden attended an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia, part of his effort to demonstrate US commitment to the region. He met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, two allies that have occasionally been at odds with each other. to talk about North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Biden’s shortest stop on his trip was in Egypt, where he spent just three hours at an annual United Nations conference on climate change, but it was perhaps where his change of fortune was most evident.

During last years climate summit in Scotland, Biden’s environmental agenda was blocked in Congress. This time, Biden can point to a new law he signed to invest in clean energy initiatives.

The United States government is putting our money where our mouth is, he said.

Even as the White House prepares for a period of divided government in Washington, administration officials see plenty of opportunity for their critics to make missteps along the way.

Dunn said Biden was willing to work with Republicans, but the real question is whether Republicans are willing to work with him on the people’s priorities, or just use the next two years for political revenge.

In a statement Wednesday night, Biden congratulated Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on the GOP’s House victory, saying he was willing to work with them to deliver results for working families.

Now Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday, must decide whether to run for a second term. He has said that he intends to do so, but wants to talk to his family. An announcement could come early next year.

A recent AP-NORC poll, conducted before the midterm elections, showed that only 5 in 10 Democrats want Biden to seek a second term.

Cedric Richmond, who worked in the White House before becoming a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, said the midterm elections were a demonstration of Biden’s political strength and validation of a record that gives the president a good foundation for another term.

This president has done an extremely effective job, he said. He has accomplished things that other democratic presidents and leaders have not been able to accomplish.

Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, said it would be difficult to deny Biden the nomination if he were to seek it again.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what advice the president is taking, he said. If he wants to run, he will run.

Megerian reported from Washington.