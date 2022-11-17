As Ebola outbreak grows in Uganda, US ramps up preparedness plans





Uganda has been battling an Ebola outbreak for months, and although there have been no suspected or probable cases of Ebola have been identified in the United States, federal and local health officials are working together to prepare for the possibility that the virus could spread across the Atlantic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Strategic Preparedness and Response Administration have conducted table-top exercises with officials from five jurisdictions where airline passengers arriving in the U.S. from Uganda are being funneled, the CDC confirmed Monday.

The agency said the exercises included plans for managing a suspected case in each jurisdiction under three scenarios: when the potential patient is identified at a pipeline airport, identified during state monitoring of travelers returning from Uganda or seeks care at a hospital.

This is an opportunity to learn about jurisdictions’ plans and identify any areas where CDC or our federal partners can provide technical or other assistance, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund wrote in an email to CNN. Still, she noted, the risk of Ebola in the United States is low.

Ugandan health authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease in September, and as of early November, 136 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases and 53 confirmed deaths have been identified there. according to the World Health Organization.

Last week, Uganda’s Education Minister Janet Museveni announced that schools would end the current term two weeks earlier than planned in an effort to minimize contact between students and curb the spread of the virus.

All primary and secondary schools in Uganda have been directed to close until November 25, 2022 for the third term holidays as a measure to contain the Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the country, Museveni said in a statement. Eight students have died of Ebola since September, out of 23 confirmed cases in schools.

The general view among U.S. public health officials is that as the outbreak in Uganda continues, it increases the likelihood of the virus spreading to the United States, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. .

It may only be a matter of time, Freeman said. That is why every minute is now being spent increasing readiness and response in anticipation of that single event. But the more we put our time and effort into this crisis phase, the better it will be when we get the first chance.

Officials at the CDC have been conducting their desk exercises with local health departments thought to be at the highest risk of seeing a case in their jurisdiction, Freeman said.

Jurisdictions where the probability of cases may be higher are either because they represent Ugandan communities in this country, or are close to those airports where Ugandan travelers are being funneled, she said.

Since early October, all passengers arriving in the US from Uganda have been sent to New York airports; Newark, New Jersey; Atlanta; Chicago; or Washington, DC, for expanded screening in response to the outbreak.

So they will walk through the plans, identifying gaps and concerns, Freeman said. One of the most difficult areas to deal with Ebola is what to do with a patient once identified and how to maintain quarantine for that person and their close contacts.

Those plans also include preparing community hospitals for the possibility of cases, and efforts will soon be made to assess frontline community hospitals to determine their capacity and gaps, Freeman said.

The CDC estimates that 20% of travelers from Uganda will arrive without a US based cell phone or phone number. As of Monday morning, the CDC has distributed 163 cell phones to people coming from Uganda who otherwise had no way to stay in touch with health officials.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is one of the agencies that participated in an exercise with the CDC to walk through scenarios of a traveler developing symptoms suggestive of Ebola virus disease, according to an emailed statement from the department.

The City of Chicago and CDPH had existing Ebola plans and operational plans that have been revised to address this specific 2022 outbreak; from screening and assessment to transport and clinical care as needed, the statement said.

CDPH continues to work with our hospitals to screen patients for travel history and to be alert for symptoms of Ebola virus disease or, more likely, malaria or circulating respiratory viruses. In addition, CDPH is monitoring travelers for 3 weeks after their departure from Uganda and providing these travelers with CDPH contact if they develop symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 824 travelers have been screened at OHare Airport in Chicago, according to the department.

In Washington, health officials have monitored 100 travelers, of whom 19 are currently being monitored, DC Health said Tuesday.

In New York, screening has taken place at JFK airport and the state health department has worked closely with the CDC.

New York State is coordinating with the CDC and local health departments as it screens people traveling from Uganda, where cases of Ebola have been identified, Samantha Fuld, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Health, wrote in an email to CNN.

While there have been no reported infections outside of Uganda or in New York or the United States, proactive measures by the CDC to monitor major travel hubs, including JFK International Airport, one of five US airports where the CDC is now directing travelers from Uganda, alerting public health laboratories, ready hospitals designated as Ebola treatment centers, and informing health care providers will ensure we remain vigilant and prepared, Fuld wrote.

The Ebola virus is transmissible, but not as transmissible as some other infectious diseases, such as Covid-19. We must remain vigilant but not panic about the risk of the virus spreading outside Uganda, said Dr. Dan Barouch, a professor at Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Ebola can spread from person to person through direct contact with blood or other body fluids such as saliva, sweat, semen or faeces, or through contaminated objects such as bedding or needles.

Symptoms of Ebola include fever, aches, and fatigue, which can then progress to diarrhea, vomiting, and unexplained bleeding. There are two monoclonal antibody treatments for Ebola approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Supportive care includes giving fluids and electrolytes, supporting patients’ blood pressure, reducing vomiting, and managing temperature and pain.

If we do see any cases in the United States, the hope is that they will be identified quickly before there is further spread, Barouch said.

We must be prepared. We need to make sure our testing schemes are in place, he said. We need to have protocols in place if there is an infected traveler arriving in the United States, so that person receives optimal medical care, but also to make sure it doesn’t spread further.