Devastating floods this summer and fall displaced 1.5 million Nigerians and killed 612. Across West Africa, more than 800 people died. Researchers have determined that human-induced climate change has made excessive rainfall 80 times more likely after floods, according to a new analysis published Wednesday.
Climate change makes deadly floods in West Africa 80 times more likely
- The rainy season in West Africa was 20 percent wetter than it would have been without the impact of climate change.
- Across West Africa, prolonged rain events like the one just experienced now have a 1 in 10 chance of occurring each year; previously they were extremely rare.
- Short periods of intense rainfall, which worsened recent floods, have become twice as likely in the Lower Niger Basin region due to climate change.
In their analysis, the researchers discovered what they described as a very clear fingerprint of anthropogenic, or human-caused, climate change.
The analysis used weather data and climate models to compare current climate conditions with the past. The researchers focused on the Lake Chad Basin, which saw a wetter-than-average rainy season, and the Lower Niger Basin, which saw brief spots of very heavy rain, to analyze the impacts of climate change.
Brazil is back: At COP27, Lula vows to be a global climate leader
By running simulations with and without the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and aerosol pollution, the researchers were able to quantify how climate change altered the risk of extreme precipitation.
Nigeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Benin were among the countries worst hit by the floods. Nearly 200 residents of Niger and 22 people in Chad were killed.
The catastrophic floods were another example of extreme weather intensified by climate change disproportionately affecting vulnerable areas.
In regions such as West Africa there is less data and less scientific attention than in wealthier parts of the world, said Maarten van Aalst, a researcher and director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, one of the authors of analyses. The floods resulted in massive suffering and damage, especially in the context of high human vulnerability.
The typical West African rainy season runs from May to October, but this year the rainy season started early. Nigeria and Nigeria were the first to experience major floods.
In Nigeria alone, floods injured 2,776 people, damaged 123,807 houses and inundated 392,399 hectares of agricultural land. said Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
We offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, those who lost their livelihood and property. This is very unfortunate, Faruq said in one declaration.
These are natural disasters and we pray that we don’t see this again, she added.
But the analysis concluded that the area will experience such floods with even greater frequency in the coming decades.
The increased prevalence of these flood events will leave already vulnerable communities more vulnerable and less able to recover.
This could be in a physical sense, for example if flood defenses are destroyed, or houses are rebuilt with more vulnerable materials, van Aalst told The Washington Post. But also in terms of human vulnerability, for example if people have invested their assets or their savings to take their own life and then they no longer have that buffer if another shock comes.
Along with analyzing the roles of climate change in the West African floods, the researchers sought to learn what role it played in the 2021 drought in the Sahel region. The semi-desert region, which depends on annual rain for crop production, took a major hit when less than 40 percent of its water needs were met that summer. However, due to the limited data available, the researchers were unable to determine whether human-caused warming was a factor.
The report from the researchers said both analyzes point to West Africa’s sensitivity to rainfall fluctuations, which will only worsen as temperatures rise.
Some scientists are calling for wealthier countries, especially in the West, to financially address the impacts of extreme weather events and climate change on poorer countries that suffer.
It is right to see this challenge as part of the global responsibility to address the climate crisis: We all need to reduce emissions to avoid risks spiraling further out of control, but also invest much more in adaptation to reduce vulnerability to increasing risks, and increases the capacity to cope with impacts, especially in the most vulnerable communities, van Aalst said.
Twenty-two researchers were involved in the analysis of floods in West Africa and 18 in the study of drought in the Sahel.
The World Weather Attribution Project has also analyzed more than half a dozen other extreme weather events this year to assess the impact of climate change. For example, it found that climate change made record heat in Britain in July 10 times more likely and extreme heat in India and Pakistan during May and June 30 times more likely. It also determined that climate change increased the rainfall that caused Pakistan’s summer floods by 50 to 75 percent.
