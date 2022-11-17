Hard work: Keeping 8 billion of us healthy

India is on track to overtake China as the world’s most populous country next year. | AP

It is an important historical moment for humanity. And it’s the combination of longer life expectancy, fewer maternal and child deaths, and increasingly effective health care systems. Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, on world population growth

Eight billion people live on Earth as of yesterday, according to the United Nations. And humans will continue to grow in number to about 10.4 billion until the end of the century, at which point the world’s population will begin to decline. the latest UN forecasts show.

That number’s rise and fall has implications for everything from health and aged care to the economy, Carmen reports. of the number of people of working and retirement age is increasing, while the number of children is starting to decrease, according to Our World in Data.

Rich countries face the challenges of an aging population in which more people are retired than working, putting pressure on social safety nets. These countries should improve the sustainability of pension systems and establish universal health care and long-term care systems, the UN recommends.

Poorer countries, many in sub-Saharan Africa, have more and more people of working age, which should help their economic development over the coming decades.

However, the increase in the number of people is not cause for fear, even if it comes at a time of mass migration caused by poverty, conflict and climate change, said Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund. People in positions of power must work together to address these major challenges that threaten the world, she said.

How we got here: The world’s population exploded over the past two centuries, going from 1 billion in the 1800s to 8 billion today.

Despite the deaths of at least 6.5 million people from Covid-19, the world’s population grew by nearly 1 percent last year.

Where were they going: More than half of the projected global population growth by 2050 will come in just eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

India is expected to overtake China next year as the world’s most populous country.

In the US, the Congressional Budget Office projects an immigration-driven population growth of nearly 370 million by 2052, up from 335 million today.

Doctors are already using gene and cell therapies to treat degenerative diseases and cancer, and they think these treatments can do even more. But will the insurers pay? for her? Tell us your experience.

$670,000 The amount Pandemic Protection has spent on lobbying since September 2021

Congress has not shown much will to continue funding the fight against Covid-19, and there may be one less group pushing him to do so.

That’s because pandemic preparedness group Guarding Against Pandemics has fallen on hard times following the collapse of its funder, Sam Bankman-Fried, whose cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt in a spectacular flame last week.

Earlier this year, lobbyists for Guarding Against Pandemics pushed unsuccessfully to get $30 billion in Covid funding included in the budget legislation, Ben reports. He also endorsed candidates concerned about fighting disease in this year’s elections. Bankman-Fried was a large democratic party donor.

But at least four of the five lobbying firms on its payroll since founding Capitol Counsel, Ogilvy Government Relations, Ridge Policy Group and Van Scoyoc Associates are no more. Kate Mills, a partner at the fifth firm, Monument Advocacy, declined to comment. And Bankman-Fried’s brother Gabriel, who ran Guarding Against Pandemics, left this week.

Twelve senators in the Democratic caucus agree with their Kansas Republican colleague, Roger Marshall, that the Covid emergency is over. | Getty Images

Bipartisan Senate vote yesterday IN a resolution to end the public health emergency Covid-19 has no force in law.

But it revealed rifts among Democrats over HHS this month’s decision to extend the emergency beyond the date it was scheduled to expire, January 11, and could be a harbinger of President Joe Biden’s first veto, Shawn reports.

regardless of calling the pandemic over in an interview with CBS “60 Minutes” in September, Biden issued a veto threat for the resolution of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

What to expect next: The House has not passed Marshall’s resolution and has not passed it this year, while the House is under Democratic control. But the GOP is likely to postpone the issue if Republicans take the House majority next year, as it now looks.

Senate rules allow the minority party to call such resolutions for votes, while the House majority controls which bills go to the floor.

If both chambers pass the resolution next year, it would bind the Bidens.

Democratic division: Meanwhile, the vote on Marshall’s resolution shows that support among Democratic lawmakers for ending the emergency is growing.

Marshall received a yes vote its solution in March and the Senate passed it 48-47, with a united GOP defeating a united Democratic caucus because three Democrats were absent.

But this time, 12 senators in the Democratic caucus voted to end the Covid emergency: Catherine Cortez Masto AND Jacky Rosen of Nevada, John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Tim Kaine AND Mark Warner of Virginia, King Angus of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Christmas cinema of Arizona, and Jon Tester of Montana.

What is at stake: Keeping the emergency in place allows the government to continue to offer expanded Medicaid benefits, increased payments to doctors and hospitals, and telehealth to Medicare patients.

Rules that allow high-deductible health plans to cover telehealth before people meet their deductibles could expire at the end of the year. | Antonio Perez/Getty Images

An alliance of hundreds of firms and industry groups are lobbying Congress to include a provision in a year-end spending package that allows high-deductible health plans to offer telehealth before patients reach their deductibles, Ben reports.

IN a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate On Tuesday, more than 350 groups under the banner of the Alliance to Fight for Health Care called on Congress to take action before the current rule allowing coverage expires on Dec. 31. More than 30 million Americans are on high-deductible plans.

Signatories included the ERISA Industry Committee, which represents the employee benefit interests of large employers, AHIP, the trade group for health insurers, and the US Chamber of Commerce.