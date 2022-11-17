Iran’s nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: E3 Statement, November 2022





Chair, On behalf of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, I thank Director General Grossi for his recent report contained in GOV/2022/62 and Deputy Director General Aparo for his Technical Briefing. Once again, we commend the Agency for carrying out its mandate given by the United Nations Security Council – even in the face of Iran’s failure to meet its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. E3 thanks the Agency for its objective reporting of Iran’s activities related to these commitments and encourages the Director General to keep the Board informed about the Iranian nuclear program in all its aspects. We would welcome the Agency’s latest quarterly report on monitoring and verification in Iran to be made public. The Director General reports very clearly that Iran is moving further and further away from its commitments agreed in 2015. Today, Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium has been exceeded JCPoA limits by 18 times and includes very disturbing amounts of uranium enriched to 5, 20 and 60 percent

there is no credible civilian justification for these activities that are in conflict with Iran JCPoA commitments on both enrichment levels and quantities of enriched material This situation will only worsen in the near future if Iran does not decide to return to full compliance with its commitments under JCPoA . Iran has also drastically increased its production of enriched uranium to 5 percent, enabling Iran to produce even more HEU in the future. In his report, the Director General notes that Iran has rapidly increased its enrichment capabilities through the testing and installation of additional IR-1 centrifuges as well as advanced centrifuges. For example, at the underground site in Natanz, Iran has significantly increased the number of centrifuges that produce uranium enriched to 5 percent

more than half of Iran’s advanced centrifuges at Natanz have been installed since the beginning of this year

Iran’s know-how gains from operating advanced centrifuges are irreversible Furthermore, the Director-General reiterated in his report that Iran’s decision to cease cooperation with the Agency in relation to the monitoring and verification activities agreed upon in JCPoA has seriously affected the Agency’s knowledge of Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s decision to remove the Agency’s surveillance and monitoring equipment, the Director General says, has damaging implications for the Agency’s ability to provide assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Chair, These steps paint a very clear picture: Iran continues its unprecedented nuclear escalation. This raises serious doubts about the nature of Iran’s nuclear program, which threatens regional and international security. The E3, together with our partners, have done their utmost to negotiate a return to a reasonably limited Iranian nuclear program. After many months of negotiations, JCPoA The coordinator presented stable deals in March and again in August this year that would have brought Iran back into full compliance with JCPoA commitments and brought the US back into the agreement. Iran rejected these packages with persistent demands beyond its scope JCPoA despite further efforts over the summer. Chair, The situation we are in is very dangerous. We call on Iran to immediately halt and reverse its nuclear escalation, allow full transparency with the IAEA by returning to full cooperation and reapplying the Additional Protocol, as an important confidence-building step. We also recall that, under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Iran is legally bound to implement the Modified Code 3.1. and, under international law, Iran cannot amend its application or withdraw from it unilaterally. Chair, We will continue consultations, together with international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued and dangerous nuclear escalation. Thank you.

