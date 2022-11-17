Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on the G5 Sahel

Ambassador Robert Wood

Alternative Representative for Special Political Issues

New York, New York

November 16, 2022

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, Assistant Secretary General Pobee and Executive Secretary Tiare, for your informative briefings.

The United States is increasingly concerned by the security, humanitarian and political crises unfolding in the Sahel. The region has witnessed a dramatic increase in the power and influence of violent extremist groups. Threats to civilians, reports of human rights abuses and violations, and levels of displacement and humanitarian needs are all on the rise. Another military takeover in Burkina Faso marks the latest indication of democratic slippage in the region. The situation in the Sahel remains an urgent priority for this Council.

For the United States, instability in the Sahel is a security problem with a democratic governance solution. Violent extremism thrives when state authorities are absent; when service delivery is poor; when democracy is fragile or transitory; when justice is unattainable; and when economic and political exclusion prevails. Population growth, displacement and climate change exacerbate these governance failures by undermining traditional livelihoods and creating new competition over vital resources. Women and youth are disproportionately affected by these challenges, fueling greater inequality and injustice.

As a leading provider of bilateral, humanitarian and other aid assistance, the United States calls on Sahelian governments to focus on the structural drivers of instability to build a new social compact with its people and lay the foundations for peace and sustainable security. Three of the Sahel’s five governments, namely Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, are currently neither democratically elected nor civilian-led. This increases tension and dramatically hampers the ability of foreign partners to provide security and other assistance. To allow foreign partners to resume currently limited international support, we call on Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad to continue on the path to timely, sustainable and inclusive democratic transitions.

While we welcomed the agreement in July between Mali and the Economic Community of West African States for its return to democratic rule, we encourage Mali to adhere strictly to the agreed timetable for elections. The United States remains committed and ready to support the Malians in this effort.

In September, Burkina Faso experienced its second military takeover in just nine months. We welcomed the assurances in October from Burkina Faso’s transitional president that he would adhere to the transition authorities’ previous commitment to ECOWAS to hold democratic elections in July 2024.

We are concerned by Chad’s decisions to prolong its transition, deviating from African Union guidelines for democratic transitions, as well as its violent crackdown on demonstrators. We call on Chad to ensure accountability for those responsible for this violence and to ensure a comprehensive process to draft a new constitution and hold elections with independent oversight.

Authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad must facilitate reforms that ultimately result in free and fair elections that bring a return to democratically elected civilian rule.

We remain disappointed by the unfortunate decision of the Malian authorities to withdraw from the G5 Sahel. This decision significantly weakens an organization specifically created to address the scourge of terrorism within Mali’s borders and throughout its neighborhood. In Mali and elsewhere in Africa, Council members and Member States can contribute to peace and security by supporting the UN’s lists of ISIS and al-Qaeda members and supporters who remain undesignated and who pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. , and indeed globally.

The United States is further troubled by short-sighted security partnerships with the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, whose forces are exploiting natural resources and actively undermining stability in Mali and elsewhere in Africa. In Mali, allegations of human rights violations have skyrocketed as a result of Wagner’s operations in the name of counterterrorism. These operations often target marginalized groups.

Kremlin-linked disinformation and propaganda campaigns are fueling violence against UN force personnel and undermining the local support the UN needs to do its work. Meanwhile, Wagner forces are impeding UN peacekeepers in Mali, who are mandated by this Council to support stabilization efforts, protect civilians, investigate and monitor human rights abuses and violations, to help in humanitarian delivery and to put the country on the path to peace and democratic rule. Efforts by Mali’s transitional governments to undermine MINUSMA’s freedom of movement to make room for Wagner are putting this mission and its personnel at risk.

The United States stands with institutions working to build greater capacity for governance and security forces, promote sustainable development, and prevent democratic backsliding. We look forward to the Joint Strategic Assessment for the Sahel being undertaken by the UN, AU, ECOWAS and the G5 Sahel. We hope that this effort will result in an honest assessment of the overlapping governance, security and economic challenges that undermine peace and security in the region. The United States will use these findings to consider how we can deepen and expand our support for effective and well-coordinated solutions.

Thank you, Mr. President.

