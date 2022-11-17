Culture clash? The Qatar Conservatory is preparing for the World Cup celebration

On the Instagram accounts of models and fashion superstars last month, the Qatari sheikhism looked like a glittering party.

High-heeled designers descended on exhibition openings and fashion shows in downtown Doha. Celebrities, including a prominent gay rights activist, snapped selfies on a dance floor.

As-salam aliqum Doha! Dutch model Marpessa Hennink has announced on Instagram, using the traditional Muslim greeting.

The reaction was quick. Qataris took to the internet to vent their anger at what they called dangerous and depraved entertainment, saying it threatened Qatar’s traditional values ​​ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Arabic hashtag Stop destroying our values , has been trending for days.

The episode highlights tensions in Qatar, a conservative Muslim emirate that restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech, as it prepares to welcome rowdy crowds for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Our religion and customs forbid indecent dress and behavior, said Moheba Al Kheer, a Qatari citizen, of the avant-garde artists and glamorous models who mingled with Qatari socialites in late October. It is normal for us to worry when we see such people.

World Cup organizers say everyone is welcome during the tournament. Foreigners now outnumber citizens 10 to one in Qatar. Some Qataris are liberal and open to mixing with foreigners. Many are excited about the tournament. But rights groups have raised concerns about how police will deal with violations by foreign fans of Islamic laws that criminalize public drunkenness, sex outside marriage and homosexuality.

Qatar, a small Persian Gulf country that was once a dusty pearl harbor, rapidly transformed into an ultra-modern hub after the natural gas boom of the 1990s. Expatriates, including consultants and engineers Westerners and low-paid construction workers and cleaners from South Asia poured into the country.

Glass and steel skyscrapers, luxury hotels and shopping malls quickly rose in the desert. In a bid to diversify away from a carbon-based economy, Qatar’s ruling family bought stakes in things ranging from global finance and technology to French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and London real estate.

The sister of the ruling emir, Sheikha Al Mayassa Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, became one of the most important art buyers in the world. His mother, Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al-Missned, became a global style icon and bought several luxury brands, including Valentino.

But even as Qatar, among the world’s wealthiest countries per capita, looked to the West for inspiration, it faced pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots. Qatar’s most powerful clan originates from the interior of the landlocked Arabian Peninsula, where the ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam known as Wahhabism was born.

Qatar’s rulers walked a tightrope between appeasing its conservative citizens and tribes and consolidating soft power as a major global player.

Doha’s religious discourse to its citizens is very different from the liberal one to the West, said 38-year-old Qatari Mohammed al-Kuwari. One cannot always succeed in both.

The heightened focus on the World Cup, which requires Qatar to relax access to alcohol, create entertainment outlets for fans and comply with FIFA rules promoting tolerance and inclusion, increases the risk.

In past years, the World Cup has turned the host countries into the world’s biggest party, with jubilant crowds drinking heavily and partying together. When emotions are high, fans can be euphoric or rude and violent .

This will shake up quiet Qatar , where such behavior is deeply taboo and virtually unheard of. Doha is not known for its nightlife. Despite its rapid development over the years, its entertainment offerings remain few and public spaces limited.

Some foreign fans worry how Qatar will deal with hordes of drunken hooligans on the streets, given the nations public decency laws and strict restrictions on the purchase and consumption of alcohol.

Swearing and making offensive gestures, dressing immodestly and kissing in public can normally lead to prosecution in Qatar. Anti-gay sentiments run deep in society, as everywhere in the Arab world. A senior security official has warned that rainbow flags could be confiscated to protect fans from attacks for promoting gay rights.

Fan angst is evident on recent Reddit message boards: How would the government know if someone is gay? How bad is it to wear shorts (Can I get arrested)? Is it true that people who say negative things about Qatar on social media are arrested?

At the same time, conservative Qataris worry about how much their society might bend to accommodate World Cup guests. Doha plans to host giant electronic music festivals. Authorities say they will turn a blind eye to offenses like public drunkenness, intervening only in response to destruction of property and threats to public safety.

I hope the World Cup will not strip society of its religion, morals and customs, said a 28-year-old from Qatar, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

He said he found solace in one pledge by the country’s advisory Shura Council last month that the authorities will ensure the building of a strong society that adheres to its religion and will reject any excessive behavior that breaks local taboos.

But because the tour fulfills the vision of the country’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to develop the country, experts say Qatar’s small population has no choice but to accept whatever comes.

The Emirate has no objection. Qatar’s oil and gas wealth has created a social contract where citizens benefit from a cradle-to-grave welfare state and political rights come second to state paternalism.

If Qatar wants to be on the world map, it must adhere to global standards and values, said Andreas Krieg, an assistant professor of security studies at Kings College London. The government will stand on its feet on some issues and the population will fall in line.

Citizen Al-Kuwari was open.

He is afraid, he said. If a citizen thinks to criticize, a punishment (prison) awaits him.

