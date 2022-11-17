Thanksgiving Banquet Brings International Students and Community Members Together – VCU News





By Amelia Heymann Nichole Dorton, the manager of student engagement and programming in the Office of Global Education, said it was the second year they held the dinner. The impetus to start the rally was COVID. Previously, the office had helped international students get placed with American host families to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The pandemic kept students from being able to go indoors and so the program was discontinued. Last year, Dorton said they started the banquet to bring students together and invited community members who couldn’t host people. Now, GEO has decided to make it an annual event. Guests at the banquet were assigned numbers that corresponded to their table. Dorton said this was to encourage students to come out of their shell and get to know others. “I really enjoy helping our international students connect with people they wouldn’t normally associate with, as well as members of our community — just helping them make new connections,” Dorton said. I really enjoy helping our international students connect with people they wouldn’t normally associate with, as well as members of our community just helping them make new connections, said Nichole Dorton, engagement and programming manager of students in the Office of Global Education. (Photo: Amelia Heymann) Abdulla Alremeihi, a student from the United Arab Emirates studying homeland security IN Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, said he came to meet new people. There were eight students at the table and he said they found common interests to discuss. For example, one of the students is studying marine life and Alremeihi is a scuba diver. “There have been interesting conversations,” he said. Sophia Field, a VCU student who volunteered at the event, said she heard about it while hanging out with some Shimane University students from Japan who are currently studying at VCU. Field said only she and one other person at her table grew up with Thanksgiving, so it was interesting to share their experiences while getting a perspective on the holiday from people who only saw it on TV. “It’s nice to get that non-American insight into our party,” she said. This isn’t GEO’s only Thanksgiving initiative for students. For the holiday, they have also coordinated for international students to be reassigned to local families for fall break. This is a soft restart of the program after the pandemic, according to Dorton. “I absolutely love the success stories when students really become friends with American families and hear about their bonding and traveling together, or just their weekly or monthly dinners together,” she said.

