“He was a one-man army”





Britt then took part in the invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943, which involved one of the longest marches of the war — 54 miles in 33 hours. After Sicily was captured, Britt was part of the assault landings on the Italian mainland that September and it was there, after his company commander was wounded and evacuated, that Britt took command. He received honors for his leadership and courage in leading an attack on an enemy machine gun position, and he received one of his many Purple Hearts. In October, he won further praise for his actions while engaging the enemy near Monte San Nicola, which allowed another unit to launch an attack. With the cold and wet weather settling in that November, Britt’s battalion was part of an attack on Monte Rotundo, a position that allowed the Germans to control a major road leading to Rome. The fighting was particularly prolonged and often at close range – at one point, according to soldiers commanded by Britt, he was exchanging fire with enemies who were only 15 meters away. The unit was ill-equipped for the weather and undermanned, and the Germans were able to advance. According to military Magazine story, Britt fired 75 rounds from his carbine. A transcript of eyewitness accounts of Britt’s actions that day, read aloud on NFL Films, captures the struggle and unimaginable heroism: “He ran from side to side to our machine gun position, firing at every sight of the Germans,” according to one memoir. “I saw Lt. Britt, who was out of ammunition, picking up hand grenades, ignoring the enemy fire around him.” Another soldier recalled, according to the transcripts: “I saw him throw 10 to 12 grenades, German fire returning all the time. We thought we were going to be overrun. Always, I’ve seen Lieutenant Britt up front. He was a – Army man .” And another: “His canteen was riddled with bullet holes. His shirt was covered in blood and water. I asked him if he wanted to go to the field hospital. He replied, “No, I must stay on this hill and t I help them. boys.’ “ Monte Rotundo was secured and Britt was ordered to receive medical attention for his wounds. It was later reported that Britt had thrown 32 grenades in that war. A story in Detroit Free Press was the headline: “Nazis pounce. ‘Footsie’ Britt, ex-Lion, kills 11 Germans in Italy.” In the story, Lt. Col. Lionel McGarr, Britt’s commanding officer, is quoted as saying, “Britt fired his rifle at them, he threw grenades and at the end I believe he was throwing rocks.” For his actions at Monte Rotundo, Britt would receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration. He received the award in June 1944 on the football field at the University of Arkansas, where he had played.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/maurice-britt-interrupted-lions-career-to-become-world-war-ii-hero The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos