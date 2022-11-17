



ONTARIO, California., November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nearly 190,000 airline passengers will travel Ontario International Airport (ONT) during the Thanksgiving holiday, 3.7% more than before the 2019 pandemic, officials announced. Based on published airline schedules, airport officials estimate that 189,743 passengers will fly in and out of ONT during the 11-day holiday travel period from Friday, November 18through Monday, November 28. Busier days will be Wednesday, November 23AND Sunday, November 27when more than 19,500 air travelers are expected.

Airlines operating in Southern California Gateway is offering more than 229,000 seats, 6.8% more than the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2019. An average of 83% of these seats are expected to be filled. ONT offers daily non-stop service to major destinations throughout the US, Mexico, central America AND Asia, along with an easy stop to just about anywhere else. Popular overseas destinations this holiday season include Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix AND Seattle. “We are incredibly grateful that air travelers are returning to our terminals at such a robust pace,” said Atif Elkadichief executive for Ontario International Airport Authority. “Ontario International has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the past eight months and we look forward to welcoming even greater numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday and delivering our signature hassle-free customer experience.” Travelers and other guests will notice new and improved amenities and services at ONT this holiday season, including: ONT+ which is a free service that enables the non-travelling public to greet family and friends at the gate or spend more time with them as they prepare to depart;

CLEAR accelerated safety lanes;

aspiring premium lounges in both terminals; AND

Delicious Food and drink options accessible via mobile ordering from terminal gate areas. During busy holiday travel periods, travelers are asked to discount before booking contactless parking at flyontario.com for the fastest gate-to-gate experience. Driving directions, terminal locations and other information are available on the ONT radio station at 620 AM and online. Motorists picking up passengers are asked to avoid detouring Terminal Road by parking for free at the mobile reception for up to one hour at 3350 John Bangs Drive. Ontario International drew more than 540,000 passengers in October, the highest number in a single month since local authorities took ownership of the airport in 2016. A economic analysis conducted by Oxford Economics and published earlier this month showed that ONT generates 3.8 billion dollars in economic activity each year, supporting nearly 28,000 jobs in the region. circle Ontario International Airport Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gow (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert(909) 841-7527, [email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

