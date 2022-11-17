Work/Life: international employment news update

Issue 65

Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update.

China’s women’s protection law will be revised for the first time in nearly 30 years

China’s parliament has decided to revision of the legislation for the protection of women following the rise of public activism about diminishing women’s rights due to views on women’s “traditional” roles. Employers will be responsible for violating women’s labor and social security rights.

Gender equality: additional measures binding large companies in France

In accordance with the Rixain law, by March 1, 2026, large companies in France with at least 1,000 employees will have to achieve a balanced representation of women and males among directors and board members (at least 30%) and to calculate and publish any gender representation gaps on an annual basis. The aim is to promote greater equality between men and women in large companies.

This target percentage will increase to 40% of representation from 1 March 2029 with non-compliance resulting in financial penalties.

New York law makes wage disclosure mandatory

The Human Rights Commission now requires New York employers to show a bona fide salary range for every advertised job, promotion and transfer opportunity. The new law aims to help both employees and employers fighting wage inequalities and minimizing employer liability.

The classroom pay gap stands at 13% in the UK

Research has revealed that working class employees are paid 13% less than those from affluent backgrounds, despite doing the same job. The Social Mobility Foundation has found that employees from a working-class background face a “double disadvantage” when gender and ethnic differences are also taken into account.

The government has been pressured to introduce a register for reporting the pay gap across grades, as well as the gender pay gap.

The gender pay gap in the Netherlands is narrowing only among government employees

The pay gap between men and women working for the government has narrowed slightly, although men still earn more. In the business sector, salary difference remained the same as two years ago. The gender pay gap in the Netherlands now shows that women employed by the government have come closer to their male colleagues. However, their average hourly wage is still 2 euros per hour less than men.

Employees at the Czech National Bank give ground to ripe wage inflation

Employees of the Czech National Bank have agreed to ditch previous contracts that would have meant pay rises of 18.3% this year and 11.6% in 2023. The new deal, amid inflation battles, means wages will rise 8% this year and 4.5% next year.

Virtual job interviews may soon be the new reality

Tech companies in the UK are working on developments using AI that can see job interviews taking place in virtual reality in order to benefit candidates from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

AI software has also been developed to avoid bias in recruitment processes by enabling computers to conduct initial job interviews, which eliminates assumptions made based on appearance. For more on metaverses, see here.

Twitter takeover leads to massive job cuts

Following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, massive job cuts have been made at the social media platform in an effort to reduce the global workforce. more than 90% of Twitter staff in India have been laid off, the company is facing a class-action lawsuit in Japan for failing to provide sufficient notice before the shootings [Following mass Twitter Japan firings, some call for legal action | The Japan Times] and has laid off almost all of its staff Ghana Officethe company’s only office in Africa.

It is estimated that the workforce has reduced up to 50%. Those who remain have been told they must be in the office at least 40 hours a week and Remote work is prohibited unless approved by Musk.

The planned reform of German immigration law

The German government plans to simplifying immigration rules for skilled workers from non-EU countries to counter the worsening shortage of skilled workers in Germany, which is due to an aging population. Individuals who do not yet hold a regular work permit in Germany will be given the option of a temporary work trial period via an “opportunity card”, which is awarded using a points system made up of categories such as qualification, skills language and professional experience.

UK pensioners return to work as a result of the cost of living crisis

Since September, there has been one 8% increase in job applications and this is partly due to retirees entering the workforce. With talk of a looming recession, a cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation, many are pulling out of early retirement for reasons of financial stability.