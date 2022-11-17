Notre Dame approves international security studies minor | News | Department of Political Science

This story was originally published on “watchdog“on November 14, 2022.

On Wednesday, October 5, Notre Dame College of Arts and Letters The council approved a new multidisciplinary degree in international security studies for all undergraduate students.

The minor will be co-directed by Dan Lindley, associate professor of international relations in the department of political science and director of Fellows University Certificate program.

Although the details are currently under discussion, the minor will require students to participate in US National Security Policymaking, a military history class, and three electives related to international security, which can be completed through any department of the University. Additionally, the minor will not require a senior thesis, unlike the Notre Dame International Security Center (NDISC) Certificate.

Any course that has a preponderance of its subject matter focused on warfare will count toward the minor, Lindley said. So there is a wide range of opportunities for people to enjoy the other three electives.

As a multidisciplinary minor, this minor is for undergraduate students in any field who have an interest in international security.

We were aiming for the minor to be multidisciplinary so that people from other fields could do it and thrive in the minor because the minor doesn’t require a senior thesis, Lindley said.

“Given the current conflicts on the global stage, interest in international security has increased,” said Rosemary Kelanic, assistant professor of political science.

There’s always a level of interest there, but I think it can go up or down based on current events, she said. This is a topic about real world events that are extremely relevant to people’s lives and I think students find this very engaging.

However, Lindley recommended that political science students steer clear of the minor.

If you do the minor and intend that many of your classes to fulfill the minor are also poly-sci, then you face up to 14 classes in poly-sci, and that’s probably too much for some people, unless you’re really committed to it, he said.

Instead, Lindley recommends political science students interested in international security apply for the NDISC certificate since the certificate program is richer in detail and more fun to talk about, but doesn’t show up on a student transcript. Besides, a minor degree has more content than a certificate, Kelanic said.

It gives more visibility within the University and to employers or graduate schools or wherever students go next, she said.

Individuals involved in the minor will be required to attend a seminar series on Tuesdays every two to three weeks, as do other NDISC certified students. They will also be available to participate in study abroad trips and research opportunities, although space is limited.

Last spring, Lindley worked with associate dean for undergraduate studies Mary Flannery to cover all the stops to propose the minor. After several talks, a final draft was presented to the College Council and approved after vigorous discussions.

They were good discussions [that] It gave us an opportunity to present our views and our beliefs and how it fits into the overall framework here at Notre Dame, Lindley said. I think they would be a great complement.

One of the curiosities about the minor was the lack of gender diversity in the coursework, which is generally attributed to the male-dominated environment of international securities.

I really think women have been marginalized in it for a long period of time, Kelanic said. There is a lot of sexism, gender issues and discrimination in the world in general, as in all aspects of society, not just in international security. And so, it’s really a problem of the whole of society, not just a problem of international security. It’s probably a little worse in international security than in other subjects, but I hope that will change over time.

However, the tides seem to be turning, Lindley said.

Nowadays, the entire class is sometimes majority female. So things are changing, he said.

Lindley and Kelanic made their case by offering Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, who gave a conference on Sept. 14 accompanied by Amy McAuliffe 90, assistant director of the CIA’s Counterproliferation and Weapons Mission Center, as examples.

There is ongoing discussion as to whether the minor will be available for the first time in the spring or fall semester.

