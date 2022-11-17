URI’s International Engineering Program a national model for global learning and engagement – ​​URI News

KINGSTON, RI, November 17, 2022 In 1987, the University of Rhode Island launched a program that fundamentally changed the way engineering students prepare to compete in the global marketplace.

Long before words like global, interdisciplinary and experiential were commonplace in higher education, URI launched its five-year International Engineering Program. Initially, students had the opportunity to earn bachelor’s degrees in engineering and German simultaneously, but now, more than three decades later, students can combine engineering with a degree in Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, or Global Languages ​​and Studies Areas with a concentration in Japanese.

The program is one of many being celebrated this week at URI as part of International Education Week, an event designed to showcase global education and exchange opportunities.

URI’s International Engineering Program is still the premier program of its kind, according to the global nonprofit Institute of International Education, which said the University of Rhode Island’s International Engineering Program serves as a model for engineers and language educators throughout the world. the whole country.

I am grateful to have the privilege of working with our fantastic principals, staff, alumni and talented students at IEP, said Sigrid Berka, professor of German and executive director of the program. They are an inspiration in terms of what they achieve and how they make the most of their dual educational path and immersion abroad. We have 41 students in Europe and Asia at the moment and we were lucky enough to hear some of them share their wisdom with the next generation preparing to go to 2023-2024 in today’s Voices from Outside panel, as part of the Week International Education.

We benefit from a large global corporate network and highly engaged alumni, both from URI and our partner universities abroad, who we can rely on to host our students for their upcoming six-month internships in their respective countries .

Fully 100% of the program’s graduates study abroad for a calendar year compared to just 0.1% of engineering students nationally, with more than 900 students securing internships abroad throughout its history. The program has also attracted a more diverse student population than national engineering trends, with an enrollment comprised of 32% women, compared to 20% nationally and 24% percent from underrepresented populations.

The International Engineering Program is an international program with original URI signature. It serves as an inspiration and model for other global programs that combine a field of study with language proficiency and long-term study abroad, offering our students opportunities to learn, work and become global citizens, said Kristin Johnson, vice -temporary professor for Global Initiatives.

Intensive signing and language programs that follow this long-term study abroad model include the Flagship Chinese Language Program, the International Business Program, the International Computer Science Program, the International Studies and Diplomacy Program, the International Pharmaceutical Sciences Program, and the Commerce and Design Program of Textiles and Fashion.

A student tells his story about what the program is doing for him

As a teenager, Kevin Suggs was a fan of anime, electronics and engineering. As a student at URI International Engineering Programhe is pursuing his interest in engineering in part by studying in Japan, the country that produced the anime.

I knew URI had a strong engineering program and the in-state tuition rate made URI a more likely option, Suggs said. I heard about the International Engineering Program during orientation, and when I noticed that there was an option for Japanese, I jumped at the chance.

In September, the fifth-year student left for Japan as part of his bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering and Japanese. The fall semester includes humanities and language courses at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan. During the spring semester, they either do research or work as an intern for a Japanese company.

Suggs is a recipient of the Boren Scholarship and the Beatrice S. Demers Foreign Language Scholarship. Seven URI students won Boren Awards, the most prestigious study abroad awards offered to American college students, placing the University sixth in the nation for the number of 2022 Boren recipients.

In June, even before he left for his year abroad, Suggs took advantage of an opportunity on campus that helped prepare him for his global experience. When a team of Japanese engineers installed a new electron probe microanalyzer at URI’s Shimadzu Engineering Research Facility, Suggs enlisted as a translator. Makoto Motoyama, an engineer with Shimadzu in Japan, was part of that team. Suggs spent two weeks at URI’s Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering interpreting for Motoyama and his American counterparts.

The experience improved my confidence in the Japanese language, Suggs said. I determined my strengths and weaknesses with the language, which will help me prepare more effectively to live, study and work in Japan.

Suggs began his studies at URI as a participant of Talent development program, a special program for Rhode Island high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Talent development was a huge resource in my college career, he said. The program helped me stay on the path to success and helped me financially with grants. I had a counselor that I checked in with and he directed me to resources that were helpful for my classes and my well-being.

While Suggs isn’t sure where his current experience in Japan will take him, he’s open to the possibilities. I would like to work as an engineer in America or Japan, he said. What I love most about computer engineering is its versatility. There are many different career paths I can take, such as software, hardware, architecture, and more. I find technology very cool and interesting, so I would like to contribute to this in some way.