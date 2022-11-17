UB in Top 25 for International Students – UBNow: News and views about UB faculty and staff





UB is among the top 25 universities in the country for hosting international students. The Institute of International Education ranked UB 25th last registration, “2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange. UB was ranked 27th on the list the previous two years. UB hosted a total of 6,723 international students during fall 2021, according to a new report released this week by the Washington, D.C.-based organization. The numbers include those who went on to the US with Optional Postgraduate Practical Training, which allows for a period of temporary employment in their field of study. It was a rebound year for UB — and higher education in general — after the COVID-19 pandemic allowed so few international students to travel to the U.S. during fall 2020. Overall, international enrollments increased 3.8% at U.S. colleges and universities during fall 2021 , increasing by 9.1%, or 562 students, at UB, according to the report. Contributing to this growth at UB was the increase in international graduate students, particularly in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, says Nojin Kwak, vice provost for international education. “UB’s impressive showing, as reflected in the 2021-22 numbers reported in Open Doors, suggests that our excellent programs, support services and campus culture continue to attract talented students from around the world, despite the impacts of the pandemic on our ability to recruit. them personally,” says Kwak. “Our current students and alumni continue to be great recruiters for UB and talk about the benefits of studying here.” The countries that sent the most students to UB were, in order, India, China and South Korea. Among SUNY institutions, UB had the most international students. Among all universities in New York State, only New York University, Columbia and Cornell welcomed more international students than UB last fall. New York University had the largest international enrollment among all US institutions at 21,081, according to the report. Rounding out the Top 5 were Northeastern University, 17,836; Colombia, 16,956; University of Southern California, 15,729; and Arizona State University, 15,293. Long known for its international student body, this is the 20th consecutive year that UB has been ranked among the top 30 institutions in the annual Open Doors report, which is considered a benchmark for higher education. “As a global university, UB is committed to making our campus culturally diverse and helping our international students succeed at UB,” says Kwak. Likewise, he noted the contributions international students at UB make to the greater Buffalo region. In a separate but related reportNAFSA: The Association of International Educators estimated that international students at UB contributed $178 million to the local economy and supported 1,712 jobs during the 2021-22 academic year.

