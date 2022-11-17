News from the International Elastomer Conference, 2022





of this year rubber show was held in Knoxville, KY. Although smaller than the typical Cleveland show, many vendors still participated. The show is the perfect place to meet mixers, polymer and chemical suppliers and secondary equipment manufacturers. Our goal for this rubber show was to find the latest rubber chemical offering and talk to our suppliers about any supply issues they are facing. Environmental Regulations Rubber suppliers face constant changes in environmental regulations. European REACH, specifically the SVHC list, California Prop 65, and a growing list of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) from many countries are just a few of the regulations that Apple Rubber must certify to for our customers. These lists are constantly growing and can influence the development of compounds. A simple example is a common plasticizer, DEHP. This plasticizer was used in NBR compounds and was one of the first chemicals to be added to these lists resulting in formulation changes. Many suppliers at the show are aware of these lists and help develop new chemicals that are more environmentally friendly and reduce the health risks associated with exposure. At Apple Rubber, we make sure we don’t use any of the chemicals on these lists when developing our compounds. As such, it is beneficial when chemical suppliers develop new products to meet these requirements. Supply chain issues Many suppliers are producing in high volumes, so inventory is better. Even specialty polymers are coming back on schedule, making them easier to obtain than they were during the peak of the pandemic. Of course, there are still many other issues with supply. Energy is still driving higher prices due to the rubber industry’s high dependence on fossil fuels. Russia is a major supplier of chemicals and polymers, and further sanctions could cause supply shortages. Increasing demand for the EV market is pulling some monomers and process gases, causing shortages. Other issues also arise, such as a plant fire shutting down production of a critical ingredient. Overall, however, all the suppliers we spoke to had a positive outlook for the future. New products Apple Rubber is considering Hydrin ECO rubber is a good choice for dampening in automotive applications. It has good heat and chemical resistance and improved ozone resistance for weathering applications. Zeon Chemical is a new polymer Hydrin DP5227. This polymer has recently been developed for short-term exposure to temperatures up to 160C. It also offers enhanced processing to help form complex shapes. This may be a good choice for some hydration applications in electric vehicles.

Apple Rubber will also look to improve physical testing of our compounds with new traction machines from Shimadzu. We will be adding a new tensile machine for our rubber compounds and a new one to test the tensile strength of o-rings. Physical rubber testing is an essential part of making sure our parts use the best materials we can offer.

