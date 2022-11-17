International
Malaysia: The next government must advance human rights
Following significant political uncertainty and a decline in the country’s human rights situation, Malaysia’s next government must make respecting and protecting human rights a priority, Amnesty International said ahead of national elections this weekend.
Malaysian authorities must ensure full respect for human rights before, during and after the upcoming elections. Human rights are under renewed attack, with peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression online subject to increasing restrictions, said Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Southeast Asia researcher for Amnesty International.
In 2022, police investigated organizers of public rallies and brought charges against those who express opinions about members of the royal family, race or religion, or are critical of the authorities.
The next government must end the use of repressive laws that have had a chilling effect and restrict Malaysians’ right to express themselves freely online or offline, Chhoa-Howard said.
Amnesty International has published a Human Rights Agenda outlining eight priority issues that elected officials in the next government should address.
In addition to the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, priority issues also include better protection for refugees and migrants, effective and transparent investigations into deaths in police custody and the abolition of the death penalty.
In the run-up to the elections, there was a remarkable development, with governments promising to abolish the mandatory death penalty. Although the bills were tabled in Parliament, elections were called before the amendments were passed.
We call on the next government to seize the historic opportunity to abolish the mandatory death penalty as a first step towards its complete abolition, and urgently table amendments once they are resolved.
These changes should include alternative punishments that are consistent with international human rights standards. At the same time, authorities must launch an individual judicial review of each of the more than 1,300 existing death penalty cases. The moratorium on executions should remain, pending full repeal.
There has been renewed outcry over the government’s inhumane policies and punitive actions against refugees and migrants, including the deportation of over 2,000 people back to Myanmar in collaboration with the Myanmar military. Meanwhile, Malaysian authorities are holding thousands of people, including refugees and asylum seekers, in indefinite detention.
The new government must immediately end all forced deportations of people to Myanmar and ensure they are given the opportunity to seek asylum, Chhoa-Howard said.
Malaysia’s government and new leaders must adopt a consistent policy towards Myanmar, instead of only criticizing the military while quietly deporting people to a country that routinely imprisons thousands and tortures dissidents.
In addition, Amnesty International is calling on the authorities to grant immediate access to the detention facilities to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Those who wish to make asylum claims must be released and the government must work together with UNHCR to end the system of indefinite detention.
Under the next government, the protection of the rights of minorities, including immigrants, refugees, LGBTI and indigenous peoples must be given special attention, rather than being subjected to relentless attacks.
We hope that the government and the country’s new leaders will take the opportunity to restore the current approach and ensure that all people in Malaysia can freely exercise their human rights. After a period of neglect, human rights must be at the top of the government’s agenda.
Background:
Malaysia will hold its national elections on 19 November 2022 for 222 parliamentary seats. The country has endured considerable political turbulence over the past two and a half years as the Pakatan Harapan coalition collapsed and political infighting within replacement governments ensued.
For countries around the world, Amnesty International routinely publishes a human rights agenda for election candidates to highlight areas the organization considers should be at the top of government leaders’ priorities if they are elected. Amnesty International previously published a human rights agenda for candidates before the 2018 elections.
