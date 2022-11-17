NFL makes history in Munich





The first international game of the National Football League (NFL) regular season in Germany took place last Sunday (November 13) as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met the Seattle Seahawks in this historic game. The much-anticipated inaugural game, which was won by Tampa Bay 21-16, saw football fever take over Munich as fans from across Germany and beyond celebrated the NFL’s arrival in the Bavarian capital. Game NFL Munich: By the Numbers 69811 Fans watched the sold-out match live on Allianz Arena home of Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich

The program saw all four clubs with rights in Germany activate in Munich during the game weekend, with the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each hosting their own “Brauhaus” (bar) in Munich for fans , along with others. fan activities The NFL partnered with 21 “Brauhuser” (bars) within Munich’s city center, welcoming tens of thousands of fans to these team- and NFL-themed experiences

(bars) within Munich’s city center, welcoming tens of thousands of fans to these team- and NFL-themed experiences Thousands of fans VISITED The takeover of the city’s Odeonsplatz by the NFL a free fan activation open Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12, complete with an NFL Store and 32 giant NFL helmets on display

VISITED a free fan activation open Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12, complete with an NFL Store and 32 giant NFL helmets on display of NFL Flag Football program and its inaugural nationwide tour was instrumental in connecting with young fans and athletes during game week, with five cities (Dusseldorf, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg), 12 schools and more than 300 athletes from across Germany. The team from Frankfurt won the tournament and will travel to the 2023 Bowl Games in Las Vegas to participate in the NFL Pennant Championship

program and its inaugural nationwide tour was instrumental in connecting with young fans and athletes during game week, with five cities (Dusseldorf, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg), 12 schools and more than 300 athletes from across Germany. The team from Frankfurt won the tournament and will travel to the 2023 Bowl Games in Las Vegas to participate in the NFL Pennant Championship of UK NFL Academy played a game against the Bavarian Warriors’ all-star team in Munich, with fans watching live around the world and a stadium crowd of fans and NFL legends cheering them on. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said: “Munich will forever be a part of NFL history in what was an important milestone in the continued growth of the League globally and for our fans in Germany. Our first international game of the season in regular in Germany comes after many years of planning and was a tremendous success. Being at the Allianz Arena on the day of the match was a special moment that we will never forget. We are grateful to the city and to our German fans, who were extremely passionate and respectful, and welcomed the NFL with open arms. We look forward to returning to Germany in 2023 and bringing the NFL to more fans in the future.” Dr. Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany, added: “Bringing an international game to Germany would not be possible without great partners such as the City of Munich, the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian State, the DFL and of course FC Bayern Munich, who have been integral. in the successful presentation of not only the game, but also the experiences of each of the visiting teams. Here in Germany, we have been overwhelmed by the positive reaction of the fans following the game, with record numbers across TV viewership, social media engagement and sales of merchandise. Beyond the numbers, the city came alive when the NFL was in town, and we look forward to building on that momentum as we look to grow the game at every level in the years to come.” The NFL will play at least four games in Germany through 2025. In addition to Sunday’s first game in Germany, there is a commitment to an annual game over the next three years — with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice. In addition to the Germany game, the 2022 NFL International Games saw three games played in London in October and will conclude at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on November 21 when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals.

