On Batteries, Teaching and World Peace | MIT news

During his long career as an electrochemist and professor, Donald Sadoway has won an impressive variety of honors, being named one of the Time magazines 100 most influential people in 2012 until appearing on The Colbert Report, where he spoke about renewable energy and world peace, according to Comedy Central.

What does he personally consider his main achievements?

It’s easy, he says immediately. For teaching, it’s 3.091, the MIT course on solid-state chemistry that he directed for about 18 years. A core requirement of MIT, 3.091 is also one of the largest classes at the Institute. In 2003, it was the largest, with 630 students. Sadoway, who is retiring this year after 45 years in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, estimates that over the years he has taught about 10,000 graduate students.

A passion for teaching

Along the way he turned the class into an MIT favorite, complete with music, art and literature. I brought all that enrichment because I knew that 95 percent of the students in that room were not going to major in any chemistry subject, and this might be the last class they would ever take in that subject. But it is a request. So they’re 18 years old, they’re very smart, and a lot of them are very bored. You have to find a shot [to reach them]. And I did.

In 1995, Sadoway was named a Margaret MacVicar Faculty Fellow, an honor that recognizes outstanding classroom teaching at the Institute. Among the communications in support of his appointment:

His contributions are great and the class is in great focus from start to finish. His lectures are very articulate but animated and he has unusual charm and style. I was amazed by his ability to inject playful and creative elements into an essential lesson

Bill Gates would agree. In the early 2000s Sadoways Lectures were shared with the world through OpenCourseWare, the web-based publication of MIT course materials. Gates was so inspired by the lectures that he asked to meet with Sadoway to learn more about his research. (Sadoway initially ignored Gates’ email because he thought his account had been hacked by MIT pranksters.)

Research findings

Teaching is not Sadoways only passion. He is also proud of his achievements in electrochemistry. The discipline involving electron transfer reactions is central to everything from batteries to the primary extraction of metals such as aluminum and magnesium. It’s quite broad, says emeritus professor of materials chemistry John F. Elliott.

Sadoways contributions include two discoveries of batteries. First came the liquid metal battery, which could enable large-scale storage of renewable energy. This represents a major step forward in the transition to green energy, said Antnio Campinos, president of the European Patent Office, earlier this year when Sadoway won the European Inventor Award 2022 for the invention in the category for non-European patent countries.

On The Colbert Report, Sadoway alluded to that work when he told Stephen Colbert that electrochemistry is the key to world peace. Why? Because it could lead to a battery capable of storing energy from the sun when the sun isn’t shining, and otherwise make renewables an important part of the clean energy mix. And that in turn could lower the price of oil and topple dictators all over the world without a shot being fired, he recalled recently.

The liquid metal battery is the focus of amber, one of six companies based on Sadoways inventions. Bill Gates was the first backer of the company, which was formed in 2010 and aims to install its first battery soon. This battery will store power from the country’s reported 500 megawatts of renewable generation, the same output as a natural gas-fired power plant.

Then, in August of this year, Sadoway and colleagues published a paper in Nature for one of the first new battery chemistries in 30 years, Sadoway says. I wanted to invent something that was better, much better, than the expensive lithium-ion batteries used in, for example, today’s electric cars.

That battery is the focus of Avanti, one of three companies Sadoway created just last year. The other two are pure lithium, to commercialize his inventions related to that element, and Sadoway Labs. The latter, a non-profit organization, is essentially a space for trying out radical innovations. I would start working on wild ideas.

Another focus of Sadoways’ research: green steel. Steel production produces large amounts of greenhouse gases. Sign in Boston Metal, another Sadoway company. This is developing a new approach to steel production based on research started some 25 years ago. Unlike current steelmaking technology, Boston Metal’s approach to molten oxide electrolysis does not use the element at the root of steel’s problems: carbon. The main byproduct of the new system? Oxygen.

In 2012, Sadoway gave a TED talk for 2000 people in the liquid metal battery. He believes that conversation, which has now been seen by almost 2.5 million people, led to wider publicity of his work and science in general on The Colbert Report and elsewhere. The moral here is that if you step out of your comfort zone, you might be surprised what can happen, he concludes.

Reflections of colleagues

“I met Don in 2006 when I was working for the iron and steel industry in Europe on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the production of these materials,” says Antoine Allanore, professor of metallurgy, Department of Materials Science and Engineering. “He was the same Don Sadoway you see in his lecture recordings: very elegant, very charismatic and passionate about technical solutions and the basic science of the process we were all investigating; electrolysis. A few years later, when I decided to pursue a academic career, I contacted Don and became a postdoctoral fellow in his lab. This led to my becoming a professor at MIT. People don’t believe me, but before I came to MIT the only thing I knew about the Institute was that Noam Chomsky was there and Don Sadoway. And I felt, this is a great place to be. And I stayed because I saw the extraordinary things that can be achieved at MIT, and Don is the perfect example of that.”

“I had the joy of meeting Don when I first arrived on the MIT campus in 1994,” recalls Felice Frankel, research scientist in MIT’s departments of Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. “I didn’t have to talk him out of the idea that researchers needed to take their images and graphics more seriously. He understood that it wasn’t just about pretty pictures. He was an important part of our five-year National Science Foundation project. Science. Images to learn to bring that concept into the classroom. How lucky it was for me!”

“Don has been a friend and mentor since we met in 1995 when I was a senior at MIT,” says Luis Ortiz, co-founder and chief executive officer, AvantiBattery Co. “One story that is emblematic of Don’s insistence on excellence is from the time he and I met with Bill Gates about the challenges in addressing climate change and how batteries could be the linchpin in solving them. I suggested that we create our PowerPoint presentation [Microsoft software]. Don stopped. He insisted that we present using Keynote on his MacBook Air because it ‘looks so much better’. I was incredulous that he wanted to enter that country exclusively using Apple products. Of course, he won the argument, but not without my warning that he’d better not have any trouble. In the meeting room, Microsoft’s chief technology officer asked Don if he needed anything to connect to the display, ‘we have all those dongles.’ Don didn’t agree, but gave me that knowing look and whispered, ‘You see, they know too.’ I ate my crow and we had a long conversation without any problems.”

“I remember when I first started working with Don on the liquid metal battery project at MIT, after I had chosen it as the topic for my Master of Engineering thesis,” adds David Bradwell, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ambri . “I was a wide-eyed graduate student sitting in his office among his art deco decorations, unique furniture and historical and stylistic infographics, and from our first meeting, I could see Don’s passion for to create new and creative works, but nevertheless. practical scientific ideas and to work on difficult problems, in the service of society. Don’s approaches always seem unusual, wanting to stand out in a crowd, take the road less trodden , both in his ideas and his sense of style. It’s been an amazing journey working with him over the last decade and a half, and I remain excited to see what other new, unconventional ideas , he can bring into this world.”