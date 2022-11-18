Showcasing opportunities around the world during International Education Week – The Brock News





A celebration of global proportions is coming to Brock next week. From Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25, International Education Week will celebrate the international University community, recognize and promote the value of education abroad and at home, and bring global discussions to campus. Brocks International Education Week is an annual event that occurs in collaboration with the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) International Education Week celebrations, which are held worldwide in the third week of November and are celebrated in more than 100 countries around the globe. Online, hybrid and in-person learning sessions at the University are hosted by Brock International, in collaboration with several campus partners, and aim to showcase internationalization on campus and promote international opportunities for the Brock community. Among those sessions is the Faculty and Staff Stories: Embracing Self-Identity Through International Education talk on Monday, Nov. 21, which will connect students with President and Vice Chancellor Lesley Rigg, Vice Provost, Teaching and Rajiv Jhangiani teaches and Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures course instructor Nafe Fagou as they discuss how international education has impacted their personal and professional lives. Attendees can also hear first-hand accounts of Brock students’ experiences at the Stories from International Education session on Wednesday, November 23, which will see students who have studied abroad share how the opportunities have had a positive impact on academics , their personal lives and careers. Christina Bosilo, Director of Brock International, said the week serves as an opportunity to reflect, promote and share the value of internationalization at Brock. By bringing students, faculty and staff together, our goal is to explore Brocks connection to the world and recognize the contributions and diversity that international education has on our campus, she said. To learn more, visit the Brock ExperienceBU International Education Week Events page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brocku.ca/brock-news/2022/11/showcasing-opportunities-around-the-world-during-international-education-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos