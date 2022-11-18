Nancy Pelosi will step down as House leader after Democrats lose control of the House of Representatives

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman leader and paving the way for a new generation to lead. party, after the Democrats lost control of the House. Republicans in the midterm elections.

In a spirited speech on the House floor, Pelosi announced she was stepping down after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and following the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month at their San Francisco home — and after he had made it “the work of the people”.

The California Democrat, a major figure in US history and perhaps the most powerful speaker in modern times, said she will remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress to meet in January.

“I will not seek re-election to the Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the time has come for a new generation to lead the democratic group that I respect so much.”

Now, she said, “we must move boldly into the future.”

Dressed in white in a nod to the suffragettes, Pelosi was greeted with cheers as she arrived at the hastily called address. She received a standing ovation as she closed, one by one lawmakers and guests showered her with hugs, many taking selfies of the historic moment.

President Joe Biden, who had encouraged Pelosi to stay on as Democratic leader, spoke with Pelosi in the morning and congratulated her on her historic term as speaker of the House.

“History will note that she is the most important speaker of the House of Representatives in our history,” Biden said in a statement, noting her ability to win unity from her caucus and her “absolute dignity.”

It’s an unusual choice for a party leader to stick around after retiring from congressional leadership, but not without precedent, and Pelosi has long defied convention in her pursuit of power in Washington.

In an interview with reporters after her announcement, Pelosi said she would not endorse anyone in the race to succeed him and would not sit on any committees as a senior lawmaker. She said the attack on her husband “made me think again about staying”.

But in the end, after the elections, she decided to leave.

“Honestly, personally, I was ready to leave for a while,” she said. “Because there are things I want to do. I like to dance, I like to sing. There’s a life out there, right?”

During her speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, Pelosi recounted her career, from seeing the Capitol for the first time as a young girl with her father — a former New Deal congressman and mayor — to serving as president along with American presidents, noting three of the four, but not mentioning Donald Trump.

“Every day I am in awe of the magnificent miracle that is American democracy,” she said.

At one point, she likened the Democrats’ better-than-expected showing in the midterms, the first national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, as “proof all night that our flag was still there,” prompting cheers. . from colleagues.

American historian Jon Meacham helped Pelosi with her speech, but an aide said she added the impromptu line herself.

On short notice, lawmakers who have been waiting and wondering about the long-serving leader’s plans filled the House, at least on the Democratic side, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined. He later joined a crowd of lawmakers and hugged and kissed Pelosi on the cheek.

The Speaker’s Gallery was packed with Pelosi’s staff and guests. Several Republicans, including some newly elected members, also attended, although House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking the speakership in the new Congress, did not attend, telling reporters afterward that he was ” busy, unfortunately.”

Pelosi was twice elected speaker and has led Democrats through important moments, including passing the Affordable Care Act under President Barack Obama and impeaching President Donald Trump.

Her decision Thursday paves the way for a House Democratic leadership election next month, when Democrats regroup as the minority party for the new Congress.

Pelosi’s leadership team, with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, has long moved as a triumvirate. All now in their 80s, the three House Democratic leaders have faced anxious colleagues eager for them to step aside and let a new generation take over.

Hoyer said after Pelosi’s comments that “it’s time for a new generation of leaders” and that he too will step down from the leadership but remain in Congress. Clyburn, the highest-ranking black American in Congress, has said he expects to stay in Congress next year and hopes to remain at the leadership table.

Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California have moved similarly as a trio, all working to become the next generation of leaders. Jeffries could make history in the future if Democrats regain control and he enters the race to become the first black speaker of the House of Representatives.

First elected in 1987, Pelosi was among a dozen Democratic women in Congress. She was long derided by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal, while steadily emerging as a skilled legislator and fundraising powerhouse. Her Democratic colleagues have intermittently praised but also feared her powerful brand of leadership.

Pelosi first became speaker in 2007, saying she had cracked the “marble ceiling” after Democrats swept to power in the 2006 midterm elections in a backlash against then-President George W. Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

When she prepared in 2018 to return as speaker, in the age of Trump, she vowed to “show the power of vein.”

Pelosi has repeatedly resisted leadership challenges over the years and suggested in 2018 that she would serve another four years as leader. But she had not discussed these plans recently.

In typically unsentimental fashion, Pelosi showed a rare moment of emotion on the eve of the midterm elections as she held back tears as she discussed the brutal attack on her husband of nearly 60 years.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull after an intruder broke into their home in the middle of the night looking for the Democratic leader. The interloper’s question – “Where’s Nancy?” — echoed the calls of pro-Trump protesters at the Capitol as they sought out Pelosi and tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump.

David DePape is being held without bail on attempted murder and other charges in what authorities said was a political attack.

Historians have noted that other important political figures later had careers as regular members of Congress, including John Quincy Adams, the former president, who went on to serve nearly 18 years in Congress.