The new international bridge in northern NB reaches the halfway point





The construction project to replace an international bridge between the town of Edmundston and the town of Madawaska, Maine, is nearing the halfway mark. According to the developers, the bridge could open to traffic around this time next year. “I think our biggest challenge is happening right now,” said Greg Letourneau, senior supervisor for Reed & Reed Inc., the Maine company contracted to build the bridge. “Winter is starting a little early, and winter here is long. Building in the winter up here is a challenge. We struggle. Sometimes we spend three days a week just getting rid of snow so we can produce two days a week.” FRIEND | Check out the progress on the international bridge being built between Maine and northern NB The new bridge spans the river that separates NB and Maine Construction crews in Canada and the US are each working on their half of the new international bridge spanning the St John River between Edmundston, NB, and Madawaska, Maine. While battling the snow with ice scrapers and propane torches, crews on both sides of the border have finished the concrete piers that now tower over the St. Louis River. Steel girders run almost the entire length of the waterway, Letourneau said. “We’re about 75 percent of the way there and expect to be done around mid-December as long as nature allows,” he said. Greg Letourneau, senior supervisor for Reed & Reed Inc., the Maine company building the bridge, says construction is on schedule, but winter conditions could really slow progress. (Shane Fowler/CBC News) Letourneau says about 31 Americans are working on the U.S. side and about 15-20 Canadians are working with subcontractor Greenfield Construction on the Canadian side. “We basically meet in the middle,” Letourneau said. “We’re meeting about the international line. The international line isn’t exactly in the middle, just how it’s set up, but yes, we’re meeting on the international line. basically.” When completed, the bridge will span about 550 meters, about twice the length of the current bridge. It will include a sidewalk as well as a very wide shoulder for recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles and ATVs. And perhaps most importantly it will accommodate the passage of transport trucks between the two countries. A temporary work stop across the St. John allows workers and equipment to work on the water in the new structure. (Shane Fowler/CBC News) According to the New Brunswick government, the current bridge is 100 years old and nearing the end of its life, with its deck and superstructure in poor condition and showing signs of advanced deterioration. The estimated cost of the new bridge is more than $86 million. The project received a $36 million US Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the US Federal Highway Administration, according to a 2021 New Brunswick Government news release. US Department of Transportation authorized the US Department of Transportation’s capital budget of $15.7 million to be used for the project. The remaining costs will be shared by the governments of Maine and New Brunswick, the release said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/new-international-bridge-in-northern-nb-is-coming-along-1.6653577 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos