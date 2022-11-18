AP Exclusive: Balich hosts Olympics-style World Cup ceremony

ROME (AP) First World Cup in the Middle East. The first World Cup starts in November. The first modern edition based on a single city. First in an Arab country.

Now add the first World Cup with an Olympic-style opening ceremony to the list of innovations for the tournament in Qatar starting Sunday.

Creative director Marco Balich, a veteran of numerous Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, told The Associated Press that he has been working for a year on a 30-minute show that will run before the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The supreme committee wanted to create a real show, which FIFA is not used to, Balich said in a telephone interview from Doha, referring to Qatar’s local organizing committee.

The extravagant ceremony was one of the reasons why in August the start of the World Cup was moved up a day in a late pass to give the show a more prominent viewing spot.

FIFA and the supreme committee especially FIFA understood how much effort was being put into creating the ceremony and creating something for the first time that wasn’t just someone singing before the opening match, Balich said.

One of the few details many fans remember from earlier World Cup opening ceremonies was Diana Ross missing a free kick in 1994 during a song and dance act in Chicago.

Balich is promising much more content in Qatar, indicating that concerns over the treatment of migrant workers, human rights and the treatment of gays and lesbians in the conservative country will be addressed during the ceremony.

I can’t spoil the surprise, but there will definitely be attention and answers to all the issues that are being debated now, Balich said. It is not about pleasing the West, but about being the platform on which Asia and the Western world can comfortably meet. I think you will have answers to all the criticisms and issues that have been raised.

Balich, who is Italian, began his Olympic experience at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games with the flag handover ceremony in Turin.

Unlike the elaborate ceremonies he created for the 2006, 2014, 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Turin, Sochi, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively, Balich was given strict instructions for the event by Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Say.

The message and content of this show have been personally curated by the country’s leadership, said Balich, who is working with co-artistic director Akhmed Al Baker. They want to talk about multiculturalism, acceptance of diversity and being a platform for peace.

Sheikh Hamad has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for two decades and has participated in many Balich ceremonies. So it’s no surprise that the emir wants an Olympic-style production.

The ceremony and the tournament in general is also an audition for Doha’s desire to host a Summer Olympics.

Doha has expressed interest in competing for the Olympics three times, but has so far failed to make the candidate list.

Qatari officials were blindsided last year when the IOC awarded Brisbane exclusive bidding rights and then awarded the 2032 Games to the Australian city.

The next summer games available are 2036.

Doha has been awarded the 2030 Asian Games.

BIG SPENDERS

While the budget of the ceremony does not come close to that of the opening of the Olympics mainly because of the difference in length, with Olympic ceremonies usually lasting hours with the parade of athletes and all sorts of protocols, Balich said Qatar was not afraid to invested in artistic quality.

We have a team of 900 people with the best choreographers and lighting technicians in the world, Balich added. I think it will be a big step forward in terms of the history of the World Cup and the next edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada will inherit the challenge of creating this great spectacle that enriches the experience and identity of all tournament.

NOT A SUPER BOWL

While Balich is still tight-lipped about revealing details of the shows’ content, he said famous actors and artists will be involved.

But it’s not a Super Bowl halftime show, he added. It’s a real ceremony of substance for Qatar and highlights the fact that this is a tournament with a lot of money: the first time it’s played in winter; the first time it is played in an Arab country; and the first time that eight stadiums surround a single city.

Among the confirmed performers at the ceremony is K-pop star Jungkook.

The opening ceremony and match are planned for the tent-shaped Al Bayt Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000.

time

The ceremony will begin at 5:40 p.m. local time (1440 GMT, 9:40 a.m. EST) and end 30 minutes later. Then the teams of Qatar and Ecuador will come out for warm-up before the match and the opening match will start at 19:00.

CLOSING CEREMONY

Balich is also leading a closing ceremony before the World Cup final on December 18, which he said will be less important in terms of content.

It will be more of a celebration of the tournament with the understanding that the focus for the final is almost always on the two participating teams, he added.

CORNICH SHOWS

Most recently, Balich is creating a daily water show from Doha’s corniche, the promenade along the city’s bay.

With fountains, drones and fire, Balich said the corniche display will be three times the size of the fountain show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf