Nord Stream pipeline: Explosive traces found, indicating ‘serious sabotage’, Sweden says





The explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September were caused by an act of sabotage, Swedish prosecutors said on Friday after evidence of explosives was discovered at the sites by investigators. In a statement, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is leading preliminary investigations, described the incident as serious sabotage, adding that traces of explosives were found at the scene. The preliminary investigation will continue and no charges have yet been determined, the statement said. The prosecutor’s office declined to comment further, Reuters reported. Swedish and Danish authorities have investigated four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that connect Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. Both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between European capitals and Moscow that has hit major Western economies, driven up gas prices and sparked a search for alternative energy supplies since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Western countries have previously said the leaks, which were first discovered on September 26, were likely the result of sabotage. Denmark last month said a preliminary investigation had shown they were caused by powerful explosions. The United States was last month considering offering to use more advanced underwater voice-reading capabilities to analyze audio recordings from the time of the incidents, CNN reported in October. The US Navy’s processing of sonar signatures, the term for unique underwater sounds provided by Sweden and Denmark, could boost the investigation by providing a more detailed picture of what was in the area when the incidents occurred and what caused them, sources familiar with the matter said. this matter. said. While many countries have the ability to process underwater sounds, the US has the most advanced system, the sources said. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were designed to flow gas from Russia to the European Union and were controversial long before Russia went to war with Ukraine. The pipelines have given Russia significant leverage over Europe. But until this year, European countries have been reluctant to give up Russian energy given the potential for price increases. The pipeline damage is yet another twist in the energy gridlock that erupted after the Russian invasion and has only deepened in the nearly nine months since.

