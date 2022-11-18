World Antimicrobial Awareness Week: Prevent antimicrobial resistance together

By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia

Today, and throughout World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), WHO is highlighting the urgent need for sustained multisectoral action to prevent and contain antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time. over time and no longer respond to drugs, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

New global estimates show that in 2019, nearly 5 million human deaths worldwide were associated with bacterial AMR, of which 1.3 million human deaths were directly attributable to bacterial AMR. In a high-impact scenario, AMR will reduce annual global GDP by 3.8% by 2050. If unchecked, in the next decade, it could result in a GDP shortfall of $3.4 trillion in year, pushing 24 million more people into extreme poverty.

Since 2014, preventing and combating AMR has been one of the top eight priorities of the WHO South-East Asia Region, which is at high risk for the emergence and spread of AMR. All Member States continue to implement national action plans to address AMR, and in each Member State, a multisectoral working group or coordinating committee on AMR has been established, in line with the Global Action Plan on AMR, adopted in 2015 .

Most member states continue to implement national surveillance systems for resistant pathogens and antimicrobial consumption, and to promote human health care. All member states are enrolled in the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (GLASS) AMR, and the South-East Asia Region is the only WHO region in which all countries conduct annual AMR Surveillance Country Self-Assessment Surveys. which this year was expanded to include the environment sector for the first time.

Despite this progress, the countries of the Region continue to face a number of multisectoral challenges, as highlighted in a summary of progress launched at the seventy-fifth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia in September 2022. Such challenges include disposal unsafe medical and pharmaceutical waste, inadequate regulation of antimicrobial use in food production, inadequate infection prevention and control in health facilities, and inadequate access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in homes and health facilities. The climate crisis is creating additional grounds for breeding antimicrobial-resistant bacteria.

In recognition of these and other challenges, for this year’s WAAW, the One Health Quartet – which includes WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and Environment of the United Nations Program (UNEP) – is underlining the urgent need to increase One Health action to address AMR, with the theme “preventing antimicrobial resistance together”.

The region has several priorities.

First, accelerating the implementation of national multisectoral action plans, for which adequate, sustainable and reliable funding must be allocated – domestic, international and global.

Second, improving surveillance of antimicrobial-resistant infections and strengthening laboratory capacity. This is essential to know the true extent of the problem and to target energy and resources effectively.

Third, developing and implementing regulations for the appropriate use of antimicrobial drugs in all relevant sectors – humans, animals, plants, food safety and the environment – ​​ensuring that such regulations promote and facilitate access to appropriate antimicrobial use.

Fourth, increased investment in adequate water, sanitation and hygiene, a critical health intervention in itself, but which will also have a significant impact on the tsunami of environmental pollution and pollution-driven antimicrobial resistance.

Time is of the essence. Developing a new antimicrobial can take 10-15 years and cost more than $1 billion. Few are in process. For the foreseeable future, we must accelerate One Health action by continuing to raise national, regional, international and global awareness and support – just as Indonesia achieved during its presidency of the G20 group of nations, which resulted in a Call to Action to increase A Health efforts to treat AMR. Today, across WAAW and beyond, WHO reaffirms its commitment to support all countries of the Region to prevent and control AMR together, across sectors, partners, stakeholders and the public.