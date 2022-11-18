Rising violence in Ukraine is a grim reminder of the human cost of the coming winter, the IRC warns





The new wave of airstrikes hitting Ukraine’s key infrastructure continues to raise serious concerns about the protection of civilians.who are paying the highest cost for the ongoing war. Yesterday, more than seven million Ukrainians were left without access to electricity. This is even more worrying for the 17.7 million people who need humanitarian aid in the country as temperatures drop. IRC teams report that the latest wave of violence sweeping the country, coupled with the forecast of a harsh winter, threatens to displace even more people, intensifying the crisis and exacerbating already dire humanitarian needs. Shelling has destroyed key infrastructure, with Ukraine’s power grids and supplies suffering significant damage, resulting in blackouts becoming a daily reality for Ukrainians. Against this backdrop, the IRC reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets and humanitarian organizations struggle to meet critical needs and save lives under a barrage of rocket attacks. Marysia Zapasnik, Country Director at the International Rescue Committee, said, The recent intensification of the conflict has caused significant damage to public infrastructure in many parts of Ukraine, leaving civilians across the country without access to gas, electricity or district heating systems. As winter approaches, many Ukrainians are living in damaged homes without insulation or access to electricity or heating, or in buildings that cannot adequately protect them from harsh winter weather and temperatures. In response to the upcoming winter needs in the country, together with our local partners, the IRC has begun distributing essential winter items, including blankets and heaters. The IRC launched an emergency response to the crisis in Ukraine in February 2022, working directly and with local partners to reach those most in need. In Ukraine, we are focusing our response on conflict-affected areas in the east and southeast. We are distributing essential non-food items, providing cash assistance to the most vulnerable families, improving access to health care and providing a variety of personalized protection services, including safe spaces for women and children. The IRC is supporting people fleeing Ukraine to Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. We are also running programs targeting Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Italy, Greece and the UK.

