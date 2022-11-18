Explanation of UN Security Council Vote Adopting Somalia Sanctions Regime 751





Ambassador Robert Wood

Alternative Representative for Special Political Issues

New York, New York

November 17, 2022 AS DELIVERED Thank you Madam President. The United States is pleased to vote in favor of extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Somalia and renewing the arms embargo, travel ban, and asset freeze measures for another 12 months. We welcome the Federal Government of Somalia’s commendable progress in arms and stockpile management. The amendments in this resolution reflect that important progress. We hope that such progress will continue, which would allow further easing of the arms embargo. The sanctions regime approved today is tailored to the Somali context to support and enable robust action by the Federal Government of Somalia through its three-pronged strategy to combat al-Shabaab in conjunction with its partnership and cooperation with the international community to deprived al-Shabaab. resources, prevent the groups from exploiting the financial system, curb their terrorist activities and address the underlying drivers of the long-running conflict in Somalia. We call on all UN member states to implement existing Security Council Resolution 751 regarding Al-Shabaab, including measures to help curb al-Shabaab’s ability to access funds, weapons and other support it needs to carry out attacks, supporting Somali security and police institutions with the resources they need to fight terrorism and secure their citizens. We further call on all UN member states to support the nominations of individuals, groups and their supporters to the Security Council Committee in accordance with Resolution 751 regarding Al-Shabaab. These designations show that the international community will support accountability and end impunity for those who undermine peace and security in Somalia. We are committed to the Somali people and will continue to work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, other Council members and all stakeholders to facilitate peace for the country and the region. Thank you Madam President. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usun.usmission.gov/explanation-of-vote-at-the-un-security-council-adoption-of-the-751-somalia-sanctions-regime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos