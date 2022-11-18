Oman Oil Tanker: Exclusive photos of the aftermath of the Pacific Zircon drone strike





CNN

–



CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-exploding drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening.

The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singapore-owned, Israel-bound Pacific Zircon, as well as what appears to be the wreckage the shards of a drone. next to the evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.

CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photos.

On Wednesday, US and Israeli officials pointed the finger of blame at Iran by identifying the drone as a HESA Shahed 136 similar to Iranian-made self-exploding drones used by Russia in Ukraine.

The incident did not cause any injuries, according to Eastern Pacific Shipping, the ship’s operating company. Nor did it cause major damage, according to a US military official.

We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for, the Eastern Pacific League said Wednesday. There is some minor damage to the hull but no cargo spillage or water ingress.

A UK Royal Navy frigate, HMS Lancaster, provided assistance to the crew of the Pacific Zircon after being informed of the incident, a UK Ministry of Defense spokesman said in a statement.

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran was likely behind the drone strike, saying in a statement that while there was no justification for the attack, it was the latest in a series of pattern of such actions and wider destabilizing activities.

After reviewing the available information, we are confident that Iran likely carried out this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly using directly and through its proxies throughout the Middle East and is being spread to Russia for use in Ukraine, Sullivan said.

He warned that the move threatens international shipping, trade and freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway.

US Central Command also said Wednesday that a Shahed-series unidirectional attack drone struck the ship.

This drone strike against a civilian vessel in this critical maritime strait demonstrates, once again, the destabilizing nature of Iranian malign activity in the region, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said in a statement.

An Israeli official told CNN on Wednesday that the drone strike was an Iranian provocation in the Persian Gulf related to the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Sunday.

It is not an attack against Israel, the official said. It’s the same thing they usually do in the Gulf, trying to destabilize and mainly influence the World Cup events.

The official asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The weapon and target fit the pattern of attacks linked to Iran in the past. On July 30, 2021, an armed drone attacked a cargo ship named the Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, killing two. That ship was linked to an Israeli billionaire.

Soccer teams and supporters from 32 countries, including Iran, are gathering in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.