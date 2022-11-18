Edinburgh achieves top global rating for climate action for second year running City of Edinburgh Council

Equity retains A-list position.

Edinburgh has once again been named as one of only 122 cities worldwide to be placed on CDP’s 2022 A-List, in recognition of its leadership in environmental action and transparency, despite the pressures of a challenging global economic situation.

Last year, the Capital was the first city in Scotland to be named in the list by CDP, an international charity that runs the world’s largest environmental disclosure system for companies and cities.

The retained A-List position recognizes that Edinburgh has continued to:

Publicly disclose a citywide emissions inventory

Set an emissions reduction target – for Edinburgh, this is a target of net zero emissions by 2030

It published a climate action plan – the Edinburgh Climate Strategy 2030 – which sets out the strategic direction for reducing the city’s emissions and becoming resilient to future climate change

Completed and in the process of updating a climate risk and vulnerability assessment

A climate adaptation plan, showing how it plans to deal with the inevitable impacts of climate change, which will be updated and expanded to respond to the risk assessment

Edinburgh has recently published its Climate Strategy Progress Update report, which shows it is making good progress against a number of its targets, while continuing to be recognized as a city at the forefront of climate action. The city was ranked in the top three UK councils in 2022 by the Council’s Climate Plan Scorecard project for the quality of its Climate Strategy.

Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the Council has also made efforts to improve transparency in climate action and publishes annual progress reports on both Council and city-wide emissions and progress towards net zero targets. Discharge data is also accessible on the Council’s website. The new climate pages have been refreshed this year and are available at edinburgh.gov.uk/climate (see ‘Tracking progress towards net zero’ page).

Designed to encourage and support cities to increase their climate action and ambition, the CDP City List is based on environmental data disclosed by cities on the CDP-ICLEI Track. A clear momentum is building in city climate detection and action – for the first time. over 1,000 cities (1,002 in total) received an assessment of their climate action from CDP in 2022, an increase from the 965 cities scored in 2021. In 2022, just over one in ten cities scored by CDP (12 % of such cities) received an A.

A List cities are demonstrating their climate leadership through concerted and effective action, just as national governments have been asked to do at COP27. They are taking twice as many mitigation and adaptation measures as non-A List cities.

Edinburgh, along with the other 121 cities on this year’s A-list, is also praised for making urgent and impactful climate action – from ambitious emissions reduction targets to building climate resilience – globally achievable and in cities with different climates. realities and priorities. However, this action must go further and faster.

Council leader Cammy Day said: