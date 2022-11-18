International
Edinburgh achieves top global rating for climate action for second year running City of Edinburgh Council
Equity retains A-list position.
Edinburgh has once again been named as one of only 122 cities worldwide to be placed on CDP’s 2022 A-List, in recognition of its leadership in environmental action and transparency, despite the pressures of a challenging global economic situation.
Last year, the Capital was the first city in Scotland to be named in the list by CDP, an international charity that runs the world’s largest environmental disclosure system for companies and cities.
The retained A-List position recognizes that Edinburgh has continued to:
- Publicly disclose a citywide emissions inventory
- Set an emissions reduction target – for Edinburgh, this is a target of net zero emissions by 2030
- It published a climate action plan – the Edinburgh Climate Strategy 2030 – which sets out the strategic direction for reducing the city’s emissions and becoming resilient to future climate change
- Completed and in the process of updating a climate risk and vulnerability assessment
- A climate adaptation plan, showing how it plans to deal with the inevitable impacts of climate change, which will be updated and expanded to respond to the risk assessment
Edinburgh has recently published its Climate Strategy Progress Update report, which shows it is making good progress against a number of its targets, while continuing to be recognized as a city at the forefront of climate action. The city was ranked in the top three UK councils in 2022 by the Council’s Climate Plan Scorecard project for the quality of its Climate Strategy.
Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the Council has also made efforts to improve transparency in climate action and publishes annual progress reports on both Council and city-wide emissions and progress towards net zero targets. Discharge data is also accessible on the Council’s website. The new climate pages have been refreshed this year and are available at edinburgh.gov.uk/climate (see ‘Tracking progress towards net zero’ page).
Designed to encourage and support cities to increase their climate action and ambition, the CDP City List is based on environmental data disclosed by cities on the CDP-ICLEI Track. A clear momentum is building in city climate detection and action – for the first time. over 1,000 cities (1,002 in total) received an assessment of their climate action from CDP in 2022, an increase from the 965 cities scored in 2021. In 2022, just over one in ten cities scored by CDP (12 % of such cities) received an A.
A List cities are demonstrating their climate leadership through concerted and effective action, just as national governments have been asked to do at COP27. They are taking twice as many mitigation and adaptation measures as non-A List cities.
Edinburgh, along with the other 121 cities on this year’s A-list, is also praised for making urgent and impactful climate action – from ambitious emissions reduction targets to building climate resilience – globally achievable and in cities with different climates. realities and priorities. However, this action must go further and faster.
Council leader Cammy Day said:
It’s incredibly rewarding to see the recognition we’re receiving for our continued progress towards our climate goals, which is a testament to the hard work of our colleagues and partners across the city to keep these programs moving forward.
This is a key priority for the Edinburgh Partnership and work is well underway on several major projects to support clean, green and active public transport to connect communities across the city, from Trams to the Newhaven project delivery next spring in the Low Emission Zone. which will not only reduce air pollution in the city center, but is expected to have a knock-on effect in the capital.
We can’t do it all alone, and we can’t avoid the reality that hitting our targets is getting tougher and tougher, as we’re already seeing with this year’s challenging economic situation. As a Council, we contribute directly to around 3% of emissions in the local area and we will need everyone – particularly the UK and Scottish Government and the private sector – to step up and continue to support the environment that supports us All of you .
Our goals are ambitious, but they are supported by the strong progress we have made so far, and I will continue to make the case that our capital needs the right funding to do so.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/news/article/13597/edinburgh-achieves-highest-global-rating-for-climate-action-for-second-year-running
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Edinburgh achieves top global rating for climate action for second year running City of Edinburgh Council
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Oman Oil Tanker: Exclusive photos of the aftermath of the Pacific Zircon drone strike
- Will Chahal play a vital role in India’s bowling attack?
- Explanation of UN Security Council Vote Adopting Somalia Sanctions Regime 751
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Rising violence in Ukraine is a grim reminder of the human cost of the coming winter, the IRC warns
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- World Antimicrobial Awareness Week: Prevent antimicrobial resistance together
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Nord Stream pipeline: Explosive traces found, indicating ‘serious sabotage’, Sweden says