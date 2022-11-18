Driving the Clean Energy Transition: A Progress Report on the Implementation of U.S. Efforts to Advance Clean Energy





The United States is committed to addressing the climate crisis by deploying low-cost clean energy technologies at home and abroad. As countries gathered for Energy Day at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, the United States continued to demonstrate leadership both by launching new initiatives and also through the expansion of previous work: Launch of the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) Secretariat. The Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI), a public-private partnership between the State Department and the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance, launched the CEDI Secretariat to expand its work connecting countries with companies interested in investing in energy clean to power their operations. Through CEDI, companies can send signals of demand for clean energy and countries can develop policy plans that enable corporate procurement of renewable resources. About 80 companies have joined CEDI, representing a wide range of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, retail and health. Taken together, these companies could drive up to $100 billion in clean energy infrastructure in 14 countries.

The Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI), a public-private partnership between the State Department and the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance, launched the CEDI Secretariat to expand its work connecting countries with companies interested in investing in energy clean to power their operations. Through CEDI, companies can send signals of demand for clean energy and countries can develop policy plans that enable corporate procurement of renewable resources. About 80 companies have joined CEDI, representing a wide range of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, retail and health. Taken together, these companies could drive up to $100 billion in clean energy infrastructure in 14 countries. Expanding the Net Zero World (NZW) Initiative. The Net Zero World Initiative plans to welcome new partners Thailand and Singapore to bring world-class US National Laboratories expertise to help national and regional government decision makers make informed climate and energy policy decisions and of investments for the transition towards a net-zero future. The United States is also announcing a Womens Net Zero Global Leadership Program, as well as the establishment of cooperative work programs with Chile, Indonesia, and Nigeria, as well as the launch of in-depth analytical and technical cooperation on priority projects with these countries.

The Net Zero World Initiative plans to welcome new partners Thailand and Singapore to bring world-class US National Laboratories expertise to help national and regional government decision makers make informed climate and energy policy decisions and of investments for the transition towards a net-zero future. The United States is also announcing a Womens Net Zero Global Leadership Program, as well as the establishment of cooperative work programs with Chile, Indonesia, and Nigeria, as well as the launch of in-depth analytical and technical cooperation on priority projects with these countries. Launch of Zero Emission Vehicle Initiative in Developing Markets In an effort to increase cooperation between companies and emerging markets to transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), the initiative, co-led by the United States Department of State, the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), will foster dialogue between emerging markets and large companies to accelerate private investment and public policy enabling companies and governments to achieve their ambitious ZEV deployment goals. The initiative will contribute to the broader framework of the ZEV Transition Council (ZEV-TC), which the US and UK governments co-chair, and the activities of its participants to support an accelerated and more equitable global transition to ZEVs. Arcadis, DHL, Fifthwall, Grab, Hitachi, Honda, KPMG, Leaseplan, Linkedin, Sabanci and Uber have signed on to participate in the initiative. In total, these companies have already announced $50 billion in investments toward the global ZEV transition through their operations, including a commitment to deploy more than two million EVs by 2030.

In an effort to increase cooperation between companies and emerging markets to transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), the initiative, co-led by the United States Department of State, the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), will foster dialogue between emerging markets and large companies to accelerate private investment and public policy enabling companies and governments to achieve their ambitious ZEV deployment goals. The initiative will contribute to the broader framework of the ZEV Transition Council (ZEV-TC), which the US and UK governments co-chair, and the activities of its participants to support an accelerated and more equitable global transition to ZEVs. Arcadis, DHL, Fifthwall, Grab, Hitachi, Honda, KPMG, Leaseplan, Linkedin, Sabanci and Uber have signed on to participate in the initiative. In total, these companies have already announced $50 billion in investments toward the global ZEV transition through their operations, including a commitment to deploy more than two million EVs by 2030. The US joins the Global Memorandum of Understanding on Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced that the US government signed a global Memorandum of Understanding to advance zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles (ZE-MHDV). This Memorandum of Understanding leverages the existing whole-of-government approach of the Biden-Harris administrations to address the climate crisis, including an interagency agreement between the US Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the US Environmental Protection Agency to of creating a comprehensive plan for the decarbonization of the transport sector.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced that the US government signed a global Memorandum of Understanding to advance zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles (ZE-MHDV). This Memorandum of Understanding leverages the existing whole-of-government approach of the Biden-Harris administrations to address the climate crisis, including an interagency agreement between the US Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the US Environmental Protection Agency to of creating a comprehensive plan for the decarbonization of the transport sector. Expanding the US-ASEAN Climate Solutions Center to include Pacific Island countries The United States announced the creation of the US-ASEAN Climate Solutions Center during the US-ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in May and has now expanded this platform to include Pacific Island countries. Now, the US-ASEAN and Pacific Island Countries Climate Solutions Center will provide technical assistance to ASEAN and Pacific Island countries to accelerate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate change strategies. low-emission development and sustainability. This demand-driven initiative will support the deployment of renewable energy, decarbonisation of the transport sector, methane reduction efforts and agriculture, forestry and sustainable land management. It will also support the development of energy and land use frameworks and measures that mobilize public and private finance and achieve just transitions.

The United States announced the creation of the US-ASEAN Climate Solutions Center during the US-ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in May and has now expanded this platform to include Pacific Island countries. Now, the US-ASEAN and Pacific Island Countries Climate Solutions Center will provide technical assistance to ASEAN and Pacific Island countries to accelerate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate change strategies. low-emission development and sustainability. This demand-driven initiative will support the deployment of renewable energy, decarbonisation of the transport sector, methane reduction efforts and agriculture, forestry and sustainable land management. It will also support the development of energy and land use frameworks and measures that mobilize public and private finance and achieve just transitions. Supporting advanced zero emission nuclear solutions for Ukraine and the EU The United States has launched two projects that showcase the use of innovative Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies to power global decarbonization efforts and provide options to achieve net zero transitions in struggling energy sectors. This launch includes (i) the initiation of a 2-year demonstration project in Ukraine to efficiently produce clean hydrogen fuel from SMR and to create new pathways to achieve food security through the production of clean ammonia for the production of waste, and (ii) launching a new initiative, Project Phoenix, to accelerate Europe’s coal-to-SMR transition by retaining and retraining jobs through US support for coal-to-SMR feasibility studies and support activities .

The United States has launched two projects that showcase the use of innovative Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies to power global decarbonization efforts and provide options to achieve net zero transitions in struggling energy sectors. This launch includes (i) the initiation of a 2-year demonstration project in Ukraine to efficiently produce clean hydrogen fuel from SMR and to create new pathways to achieve food security through the production of clean ammonia for the production of waste, and (ii) launching a new initiative, Project Phoenix, to accelerate Europe’s coal-to-SMR transition by retaining and retraining jobs through US support for coal-to-SMR feasibility studies and support activities . Launching the Right Energy Workforce Transition The Energy Sector Program, US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources launched the Just Energy Workforce Transition project, which will support the Government of Indonesia in promoting clean energy development and decarbonization by addressing the needs of the workforce sector in achieving a just clean energy transition. This 18-month pilot program will develop a pathway for collecting jobs data using US data collection, modeling and analysis methodology, providing Indonesian policymakers with better insight into jobs in the clean energy energy sector, its workforce and the impact of the transition from coal-fired jobs to clean energy jobs. This will inform them of how this transition will affect employment in general, while also helping to inform infrastructure investment choices and identifying educational opportunities.

The Energy Sector Program, US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources launched the Just Energy Workforce Transition project, which will support the Government of Indonesia in promoting clean energy development and decarbonization by addressing the needs of the workforce sector in achieving a just clean energy transition. This 18-month pilot program will develop a pathway for collecting jobs data using US data collection, modeling and analysis methodology, providing Indonesian policymakers with better insight into jobs in the clean energy energy sector, its workforce and the impact of the transition from coal-fired jobs to clean energy jobs. This will inform them of how this transition will affect employment in general, while also helping to inform infrastructure investment choices and identifying educational opportunities. Providing regulatory and network support for India As a follow-up to the US-India Clean Energy Financing Task Force’s Flexible Resources Initiative (FRI), the US Department of State’s Energy Sector Energy Resources Program will provide additional support to help India achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW. of non-fossil energy generation capacity by 2030. Support will include an assessment of key operational and grid reliability risks, regulatory and strategic policy recommendations and alignment of state-level energy sector investment planning with national clean energy targets.

As a follow-up to the US-India Clean Energy Financing Task Force’s Flexible Resources Initiative (FRI), the US Department of State’s Energy Sector Energy Resources Program will provide additional support to help India achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW. of non-fossil energy generation capacity by 2030. Support will include an assessment of key operational and grid reliability risks, regulatory and strategic policy recommendations and alignment of state-level energy sector investment planning with national clean energy targets. Empowering youth as clean energy leaders The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) – the Youth Programs Division in the Office of Citizen Exchange – in collaboration with the Office of Global Change and the Office of the Presidential Special Envoy on Climate, have created a three – week, in-person, on-demand Youth Leadership Program for approximately 20 youth (ages 15-18) and adult mentors from the United States, Botswana, Kenya, and Namibia to develop a deeper understanding of clean energy and to foster their ability to deliver solutions to the climate crisis in their communities. The exchange is scheduled for March 2023.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) – the Youth Programs Division in the Office of Citizen Exchange – in collaboration with the Office of Global Change and the Office of the Presidential Special Envoy on Climate, have created a three – week, in-person, on-demand Youth Leadership Program for approximately 20 youth (ages 15-18) and adult mentors from the United States, Botswana, Kenya, and Namibia to develop a deeper understanding of clean energy and to foster their ability to deliver solutions to the climate crisis in their communities. The exchange is scheduled for March 2023. Enhancing the Global Climate Action Platform to Enhance Regional Mitigation and Resilience Efforts Formally, the Global Low Emission Development Strategies Partnership (LEDS GP), the Global Climate Action Partnership (GCAP) will increase support for global, regional, national and sub-national climate action and pathways to decarbonisation in Africa, Asia and the Americas Latin and Caribbean. This next generation of activities will focus on enhanced support for the implementation of short-term climate targets and actions that pave the way for the development of long-term resilient, fair and inclusive low-emission and net-zero economies.

Formally, the Global Low Emission Development Strategies Partnership (LEDS GP), the Global Climate Action Partnership (GCAP) will increase support for global, regional, national and sub-national climate action and pathways to decarbonisation in Africa, Asia and the Americas Latin and Caribbean. This next generation of activities will focus on enhanced support for the implementation of short-term climate targets and actions that pave the way for the development of long-term resilient, fair and inclusive low-emission and net-zero economies. Extending the collective target of zero-emission vehicles 2030 In July 2022, Canada, Chile, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Norway and the United Kingdom joined the United States in a goal of deploying 2030 collective zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by having ZEVs of make up 50 percent of young women. light vehicle sales by 2030, including battery electric vehicles, fuel cells and plug-in hybrid vehicles.[1]At COP27, Singapore joined the collective goal. By accelerating action in key markets, this collective goal will help accelerate a fully global transformation of the automotive sector and help us meet the key objectives of energy security, climate and economic transformation. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] [1]This is an aspirational, non-binding goal and that the actions of specific countries towards its achievement are consistent with their respective national circumstances and are not contingent on reciprocal actions by other participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/driving-the-clean-energy-transition-a-progress-report-on-implementing-u-s-efforts-to-advance-clean-energy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos