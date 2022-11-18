International
How will the footballers of the World Cup cope with the heat of Qatar?
The first match of the men’s World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20, when the temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and the humidity will approach 60%. When Qatar first won the bid to host the tournament 12 years ago, extreme heat was one of several concerns; since then, the average annual temperature in the country has increased by about 1C. The 2022 tournament is the first to be held in November, to avoid Qatar’s hot summer. But how will the footballers fare? And does the tournament hold lessons for how sports in general can adapt to a warming world?
The most obvious measure when it comes to heat and athlete health is wet-bulb temperature (WBGT), which combines heat, humidity and other factors, including the angle of the Sun and wind speed. High humidity makes conditions feel hotter, and the human body’s cooling mechanism of sweating so that water evaporates from the skin is much less efficient because there is so much water in the air. So playing sports at high WBGT can cause the body temperature to rise dangerously.
Air-conditioned stadiums will reduce heat exposure for players at the World Cup, but teams may still experience heat stress. The effect of air conditioning will be much more pronounced for the audience than for those in the center of the field, because the cold air originates from under the seats in the stands and from the side walls of the field, says Carolyn Broderick, a sports scientist. at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, who is the chief medical officer for Tennis Australia and medical director of the Australian Olympic team. It’s still colder on the field than outside the stadium, but to a lesser degree, she says.
Some stadiums have an open roof and so, especially during midday matches, players can still be vulnerable to heat stress, says Thijs Eijsvogels, an exercise physiologist at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. He adds that the training complexes at the World Cup are just ordinary training fields, without air conditioning.
Tropical animals
Players can prepare their bodies if they have enough time. Eijsvogels helped Dutch athletes prepare for another hot event: the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Before the Olympics, he tested athletes in controlled environmentsat 16 C and then under conditions simulating the summer climate of Tokyo1. We observed an average performance loss of 25%, he says. To mitigate this, his team tried to expose athletes to heat during exercise and found that their performance was subsequently improved in hot conditions. We are tropical animals, explains Eijsvogels. For soccer players from climates similar to those in northern Europe, 1,014 days of heat exposure is enough to fully acclimatize, he says.
Researchers are also experimenting with how to detect when an athlete is too hot and how to cool them down to safe levels. It’s not the hot environment, it’s the hot person, says Ollie Jay, director of the Heat and Health Research Incubator at the University of Sydney. With Broderick, Jay and colleagues have developed a heat stress scale that can provide a simple measure of risk as WBGT increases. The system has been used successfully at the Australian Open tennis tournament, Jay says, causing one of the women’s semifinals in 2019 to be interrupted to allow the stadium to be covered and cooled.
Other interventions that have been found to be helpful include ice packs and drinking cold water or ice liquids to cool core body temperature. In tennis, Jay says, it’s easy to incorporate these fades at regular intervals because the game has regular breaks of 90 or 120 seconds. In football, it can be more difficult to create these breaks.
Climate change
The question of how to maintain athletic performance in extreme heat is becoming more pressing as global warming causes temperatures to rise. Professional footballers’ union FIFPRO in Amsterdam has called on the football industry to pay more attention to playing in the heat, which it has linked to climate change. He is calling for more player protections, including water cuts.
Amateur athletes may suffer more from climate change because they have less access than professional athletes to mitigation and acclimatization interventions, says Eijsvogels.
With smart management, mitigation and monitoring, the sport can continue in a changing climate, says Jay. If you have a risk management system that’s evidence-based and works, and implemented correctly, what you’re actually doing is expanding the conditions under which players can play safely, he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-03771-9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How will the footballers of the World Cup cope with the heat of Qatar?
- ‘Beyond Logic’: Retired General Disgusted With Russia’s Military Move
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Elon Musk begins to reinstate banned Twitter accounts, no decision on Donald Trump yet
- It really sparked something in me
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Is the Stock Exchange open on Thanksgiving 2022?
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Varun Dhawan tells Kriti she’s not the first actress to ask for more money | Bollywood
- Fashion brands grapple with greenwashing: It’s not a human right to say something is sustainable | fashion industry
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening