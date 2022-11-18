How will the footballers of the World Cup cope with the heat of Qatar?

The Swiss football team training in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

The first match of the men’s World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20, when the temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and the humidity will approach 60%. When Qatar first won the bid to host the tournament 12 years ago, extreme heat was one of several concerns; since then, the average annual temperature in the country has increased by about 1C. The 2022 tournament is the first to be held in November, to avoid Qatar’s hot summer. But how will the footballers fare? And does the tournament hold lessons for how sports in general can adapt to a warming world?

The most obvious measure when it comes to heat and athlete health is wet-bulb temperature (WBGT), which combines heat, humidity and other factors, including the angle of the Sun and wind speed. High humidity makes conditions feel hotter, and the human body’s cooling mechanism of sweating so that water evaporates from the skin is much less efficient because there is so much water in the air. So playing sports at high WBGT can cause the body temperature to rise dangerously.

Air-conditioned stadiums will reduce heat exposure for players at the World Cup, but teams may still experience heat stress. The effect of air conditioning will be much more pronounced for the audience than for those in the center of the field, because the cold air originates from under the seats in the stands and from the side walls of the field, says Carolyn Broderick, a sports scientist. at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, who is the chief medical officer for Tennis Australia and medical director of the Australian Olympic team. It’s still colder on the field than outside the stadium, but to a lesser degree, she says.

Some stadiums have an open roof and so, especially during midday matches, players can still be vulnerable to heat stress, says Thijs Eijsvogels, an exercise physiologist at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. He adds that the training complexes at the World Cup are just ordinary training fields, without air conditioning.

Tropical animals

Players can prepare their bodies if they have enough time. Eijsvogels helped Dutch athletes prepare for another hot event: the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Before the Olympics, he tested athletes in controlled environmentsat 16 C and then under conditions simulating the summer climate of Tokyo1. We observed an average performance loss of 25%, he says. To mitigate this, his team tried to expose athletes to heat during exercise and found that their performance was subsequently improved in hot conditions. We are tropical animals, explains Eijsvogels. For soccer players from climates similar to those in northern Europe, 1,014 days of heat exposure is enough to fully acclimatize, he says.

Researchers are also experimenting with how to detect when an athlete is too hot and how to cool them down to safe levels. It’s not the hot environment, it’s the hot person, says Ollie Jay, director of the Heat and Health Research Incubator at the University of Sydney. With Broderick, Jay and colleagues have developed a heat stress scale that can provide a simple measure of risk as WBGT increases. The system has been used successfully at the Australian Open tennis tournament, Jay says, causing one of the women’s semifinals in 2019 to be interrupted to allow the stadium to be covered and cooled.

Other interventions that have been found to be helpful include ice packs and drinking cold water or ice liquids to cool core body temperature. In tennis, Jay says, it’s easy to incorporate these fades at regular intervals because the game has regular breaks of 90 or 120 seconds. In football, it can be more difficult to create these breaks.

Climate change

The question of how to maintain athletic performance in extreme heat is becoming more pressing as global warming causes temperatures to rise. Professional footballers’ union FIFPRO in Amsterdam has called on the football industry to pay more attention to playing in the heat, which it has linked to climate change. He is calling for more player protections, including water cuts.

Amateur athletes may suffer more from climate change because they have less access than professional athletes to mitigation and acclimatization interventions, says Eijsvogels.

With smart management, mitigation and monitoring, the sport can continue in a changing climate, says Jay. If you have a risk management system that’s evidence-based and works, and implemented correctly, what you’re actually doing is expanding the conditions under which players can play safely, he says.