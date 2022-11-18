Shipping giant Maersk settles lawsuit filed by student allegedly raped at sea









CNN

–

Shipping giant Maersk has settled a lawsuit filed by a former US Merchant Marine Academy student who says she was raped while working on a company ship when she was 19. The company’s US arm Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) announced the settlement with USMMA graduate Hope Hicks for an undisclosed sum on Friday, saying sexual misconduct was unacceptable and that the company had launched a comprehensive training program , reporting and accountability within the country. No matter who or where you are, those who work with us should feel safe and protected in our work environment, William Woodhour, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement. Hicks sparked controversy throughout the maritime industry last year when she wrote an anonymous blog post describing her alleged attack on a Maersk ship in 2019 during the federal service academies’ mandatory training program known as Year at Sea. She wrote how senior officers on the ship forced her to take repeated drinks and that she awoke the next morning to find blood on her sheets and bruises on her body, immediately realizing she had been raped. Her blog post prompted Maersk to suspend and later fire five crew members, but the company said at the time that it was unable to make any findings about the rape claim because some employees refused to cooperate with the investigation. . The Coast Guard previously told CNN it had also investigated the alleged rape and referred the case to the Justice Department, but prosecutors have declined to comment on whether charges would be filed. Hicks filed her lawsuit against Maersk days before her graduation from USMMA. There was also a separate lawsuit by another USMMA student, known as Midshipman Y, who said she was repeatedly harassed and assaulted by older male crew members on the same ship Hicks had worked on two years earlier. The Midshipman Ys case, which details how she was allegedly so terrified by the ship’s sexual assault that she slept in a locked bathroom and clutched a knife for protection, remains ongoing. Her attorney said they remain in private discussions to try to resolve that case. Both lawsuits alleged that the shipping giant did not have safeguards in place to protect them and that it fostered a culture where sexual assault and harassment were not taken seriously. It is important to me that my case has brought greater awareness to the issue of sexual assault and harassment at sea, Hicks said in a statement about the settlement. The leadership of MLL has expressed the need for change. The changes that MLL has proposed are an important first step, but there is still much work to be done in the maritime industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/business/maersk-rape-lawsuit-settlement-invs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos