Football-mad Germans turning their backs on the World Cup

BERLIN (AP) Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically support their team.

Not this time.

Anyone walking around Berlin this week will be hard-pressed to spot any fiery signs of the World Cup. There are no flags, no signs, no public events, no indication that the soccer-mad nations will compete for a fifth world title starting with a game against Japan on Tuesday.

Qatar’s human rights record and treatment of migrant workers has spoiled the party for many.

We don’t want to enjoy a World Cup like this, Bernd Beyer of the Boycott Qatar 2022 initiative told The Associated Press. Fans don’t identify with it and say they want nothing to do with it.

There have been widespread protests against the tour during Bundesliga and second division matches in recent weekends, with fans carrying placards blasting the human rights situation in Qatar and recent comments from World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman denouncing homosexuality .

The lack of enthusiasm has also had a commercial impact. Retailers have previously benefited from the hype surrounding the big tournaments with offers linked to the German team. Former Germany coach Joachim Lw and his players could be seen everywhere promoting various goods and services. This time, the German Sports Retailers Association says sales of fan items are much lower than in previous World Cup years.

So far it is not even half of what is usually sold in stores at large events of this type, association president Stefan Herzog told the RND newspaper group.

Adidas said demand for Germany’s kits was low and its biggest seller to date was the Mexico kit, considered by some to be among the most stylish kits worn by the 32 World Cup teams.

TV sales, which generally increase for major sporting events, are also down, RND reported.

Hundreds of bars across the country are refusing to show World Cup matches.

Steif Krger, who runs a bar in Berlin, said on Friday that he is boycotting the entire tournament, even if Germany goes to the final.

“What’s happening at the World Cup is just terrible,” Krger said. People who have always watched football with us also know that we will not show it and are happy to support it.

Dortmund pub Mit Schmackes, owned by 2014 World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz, is also not showing the matches.

We love football and we can also say that we live football. The reasons are clear, so we will refuse to broadcast the World Cup matches in Qatar, even if it results in a loss for us, the pub said. in an Instagram post to which Grosskreutz responded with three fire emojis to show his approval.

Qatar has repeatedly countered human rights criticism, insisting the country has improved protections for migrant workers.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said on Friday that he would not rule out Scholz’s trip to the final if Germany makes it that far.

This World Cup was awarded and will now take place under difficult circumstances, Hebestreit said, referring to plans for a fan boycott. Everyone is free to decide whether they want to follow this event or not, we live in a free country, that’s how it should be.

Bundesliga clubs including Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach have criticized the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. and said they will only pay minimal attention to their websites and social media platforms. Another club, Hoffenheim, says it will not report on the tournament at all.

It’s just a bunch of things that have happened and are happening there that overshadow the great joy of sporting competition, Jrg Schmadtke, sporting director of Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, told the Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper last week.

Schmadtke said he didn’t even know if he would watch the games on TV.

I’m not moved like in previous years, when I was looking forward to such a tournament, said Schmadtke.

Qatar Holding LLC owns a 10.5% stake in automotive giant Volkswagen, which owns Wolfsburg.

Unlike previous tournaments, there will be no large public viewing events due to various factors including the cold weather, complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of organizing more outdoor parties during the market season. Christmas.

The usual mass viewing party of miles of fans at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate closed in September , when the organizing company said it was not feasible this year. Around 9 million supporters attended when Germany hosted the tournament in 2006.

German fans aren’t the only ones who seem unimpressed by this year’s World Cup. The Belgian Football Federation this week abandoned plans to create a fan zone for supporters to watch games on big screens citing a lack of demand, and Paris and other French cities also opposed public viewing holidays. In Barcelona, ​​Mayor Ada Colau said she would not dedicate public resources nor public space for viewing a World that is being held in dictatorship.

