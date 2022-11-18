International
Venezuela’s dictator mocks the international community again
In March 2020, the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro for drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who are suffering from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Most recently, on November 7, Maduro walked the red carpet of the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron and US special climate envoy John Kerry.
Also, during the Paris Peace Forum, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that to revive the Mexican talks on Venezuela, it is essential to eliminate sanctions, promote a general amnesty and a coexistence pact to ensure elections in the country.
And recently, former presidents Michel Bachelet (Chile), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Jos Mujica (Uruguay), Dilma Rousseff (Brazil) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) sent a letter to Maduro inviting him to promote the unity of South America restarting UNASUR. In times of crisis and disaster, the experience and wisdom of leaders is especially needed. We believe in your vision to make South America a driving force for a new level of unity and integration in Latin America, it says in the letter.
With that, there are important reasons why we cannot give the Venezuelan dictatorship a blank check:
Maduro blacklisted for human trafficking
In July 2022, The United States has included Venezuela in its human trafficking blacklist. This means that Maduro does not respect minimum standards to fight human trafficking and protect its victims. Similarly, the United Nations has reported that the migratory crisis in Venezuela exceeds 7.1 million individuals who are fleeing in desperation due to the humanitarian crisis provoked by Maduro.
The Venezuelan regime has been sanctioned for drug trafficking
Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Maduro in 2017 AND in 2020, the Justice Department charged that for crimes related to narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. of the illegitimate Maduro regime it has facilitated widespread corruption and fueled hyperinflation, leading to negative economic growth, a humanitarian crisis, and widespread difficulty accessing basic goods and services, including food, energy and drinking water. Let’s not forget that this is happening in a country with one of the largest oil reserves in the world.
Crimes against humanity neither provide for nor are subject to amnesty
In the last days Human Rights Watch (HRW) has pointed out that amnesties and pardons can never be used in cases of crimes against humanity. Those responsible, including the authorities at the highest level, must be properly investigated and punished. HRW has also stated that as of 2020, the United Nations International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, an independent group of experts, has reported that it has found reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed in Venezuela. Most recently, in September 2022, the Mission reported that intelligence services carried out such crimes on orders from high-level authorities, including Nicols Maduro, in accordance with a plan to suppress government opponents.
Maduro is responsible for the worst ecocide in Venezuela’s history
According to the local NGO SOS Orinoco, over the past nine years the regime has devastated large parts of the Amazon region and violated the rights of indigenous peoples to prospect for gold and exploit other precious metals. While Maduro has a big business with blood gold. it non-stop ecocide has cost thousands of hectares of land in Venezuela.
Political prisoners rot in jail for the opposing dictator
According to the reports of the Criminal Forum and various human rights bodies, more than 15,770 people have been banned for political reasons since 2014 and at least 258 remain imprisoned. Maduro has denied UN observers the opportunity to visit the country and provide prisoners with the minimum humanitarian conditions imposed under Nelson Mandela’s Laws.
Dictatorship is a threat to US national security
In March, the United States extended for another year Executive Order 13692 and subsequent executive orders issued with respect to Venezuela, noting that the situation in Venezuela has not improved and continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.
In April, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) stressed her concern on the ties between Venezuela and the Iranian regime.
“For years, the Iranian and Venezuelan regimes have been linked by their hatred of the United States. Iran has recruited Venezuela as its proxy for terror, even supplying their government with advanced drones to use against the US, Colombia and Jewish communities throughout the Western Hemisphere,” she said.
So far, the Venezuelan dictatorship has not changed any of its actions against its people. So why should the world give Maduro a red carpet, a firm handshake and full amnesty? I believe that dialogue is important to help restore democracy, not to oxygenate dictators, to support justice and the rule of law, not to encourage impunity, to empower people’s rights and not to abuse a dictatorship. This kind of dialogue is a great opportunity for peace, let’s give it a chance.
Arturo McFields Yescas was a member of the Norwegian Peace Corps (PF) and former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States. Follow him on Twitter: @ArturoMcfields
