Qatar bans alcohol from World Cup stadiums





It also presents a major headache for major sponsor Budweiser, which has a $75 million advertising deal with FIFA. FIFA’s statement thanked AB InBev, the parent company of Budweiser, for its “understanding and continued support” to “take care of everyone” during the World Cup. On Friday, following reports that a ban on alcohol in Qatar was imminent, Budweiser posted on Twitter: “Well, that’s hard…” When asked for comment, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Handover and Legacy, which is organizing the event, referred NBC News to FIFA’s statement. It comes just two days before the opening ceremony and first match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, north of Doha. Qatar is ruled by an absolute monarchy and according to its interpretation of Islamic law, the sale of alcohol is highly restricted. It agreed to relax these rules ahead of the World Cup, which it was awarded in 2010, despite concerns about human rights and a lack of football infrastructure. A man rides a bicycle on the Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Francois Nel/Getty Images FIFA’s statement said alcohol will only be served in designated fan areas, called the FIFA Fan Festival, and other licensed venues. He said “beer outlets” would be “removed” from the stadium perimeter, meaning the red Budweiser kiosks seen outside Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium, for example, may need to be moved or changed. Bud Zero, the brewer’s non-alcoholic beverage, will still be allowed inside the stadium perimeter, the statement said, meaning the product can still be sold by those vendors. Sky News, the British partner of NBC News, also reported that alcohol will still be available for corporate hospitality. In many countries, especially in Europe, football still has a difficult relationship with alcohol. Last year, thousands of rowdy, ticketless England fans, many of them clearly drunk, stormed London’s Wembley Stadium, spoiling the final between their team and Italy. However, many fans are concerned with the idea of ​​such a big event changing its policies so close to the event itself. “If they can change their mind about this at a moment’s notice, without any explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises regarding accommodation, transport or cultural matters,” the Football Supporters’ Association, a group that covers the fans. in England and Wales, it said in a statement. Qatar has previously said that all fans are welcome, including LGBTQ+ people, but that visitors must respect the nations culture, in which public displays of affection by anyone are frowned upon.

