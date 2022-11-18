International
AINsight: Pushing the envelope for security
Each of us in aviation must be engaged and empowered. This is the message that NTSB Board member Michael Graham shared last week’s Bombardier Safety Standdown in Wichita.
Ultimately, engagement is critical in creating a safety culture and a safe environment. But what happens when someone in the flight department comes to work disconnected? What if they are preoccupied with an internal work matter or something going on outside? The list of personal and professional concerns that can affect safety is long.
Maybe someone on your team is finding themselves at odds with a colleague they can’t stand; straining oneself to accommodate someone; going through relationship strife at home; being unfairly judged or harassed because of their personal choices or political beliefs; feel depressed and unable to take medication for fear of losing their pilot’s licence; have to do with a loved one or sick; sending a child to college; or feel insecure about being their authentic selves.
There are so many internal and external factors that can affect our ability to fully engage.
So how does one in aviation security ensure that they are addressing the staff as well as themhUMAN, security elements? What must be done so that internal and external human factors do not end up causing a catastrophic failure?
Pushing the envelope
Addressing these hot topicshUMANthe topic was the premise for a conversation that my hon tPA colleague, Jennifer Pickerel, and I gave in the security posture. We co-presented “Safety: It Starts with People” and are grateful to Bombardier for providing a prime opportunity to do so.
To our surprise, the attendees later pulled each of us aside and thanked us for going there. Some told us that they heard their stories when we discussed gender and LGBTQ+ case. More than a few said that we finally talked about what needed to be said for years.
Another emailed Jenny after the conference saying, “You shook things up a bit.” Between you guys and Tony Kern talking about gender discrimination, you have the executives squirming.
And, I thought, Oh, we did?!
So I took a step back and realized that Jen and I are so immersed in the world of HR that these hot topics are everyday for us. It would never occur to us that addressing the human elements of security would be considered controversial.
It became abundantly clear that a significant number of the 400+ attendees were passionate about these human-related security topics. The feedback and feedback we received showed that we need to move towards more positive, modernized safety cultures.
No leader likes confrontation, said attendee Bryan Burns, president of the Air Charter Safety Foundation. But the problem is that you get what you tolerate. We must remove all forms of gender harassment, racism and diversity to operate a healthy company culture, he said.
Bombardier was very intentional about addressinghUMANsecurity aspects. Sonnie Bates talked about emotional intelligence. Dr. Tony Kern addressed sexual harassment. And Matt McNeill talked about mental health and substance abuse.
During my next few AINcolumn one, I’ll delve into many of the hot topics we discussed in closing. I will share many of the scenarios from our conversation that your teams are facing and there are many.
It is time for aviation leadership to stand up on these issues. And I hope that by shedding light on them, we can improve safety through engagement and empowerment. As our flight department (and country) teams are more divided than ever, let’s push the whole envelope and get comfortable being uncomfortable for safety’s sake.
Sheryl Barden, CAMis the president and CEO, of Aviation Personnel International, the longest running recruitment and HR consulting firm exclusively serving business aviation. A thought leader on all things related to business aviation professionals, Barden is a former member of NBAs board of directors and NBA advisory council.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.
