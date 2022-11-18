WHO highlights the neglect of oral health that affects almost half of the world’s population





A new one Global Oral Health Status Report published today by the World Health Organization (WHO) provides the first comprehensive picture of the burden of oral disease with data profiles for 194 countries, providing unique insights into key areas and markers of oral health that are relevant to decision makers. The report shows that almost half of the world’s population (45% or 3.5 billion people) suffer from oral diseases, with 3 out of every 4 affected people living in low- and middle-income countries. Global cases of oral disease have increased by 1 billion over the past 30 years – a clear indication that many people do not have access to oral disease prevention and treatment. “Oral health has long been neglected in global health, but many oral diseases can be prevented and treated with the cost-effective measures outlined in this report,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO is committed to providing guidance and support to countries so that all people, wherever they live and whatever their income, have the knowledge and tools to care for their teeth and mouths and access prevention and care services when they need them. .” Rapid increase in oral diseases The most common oral diseases are caries (tooth decay), severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancers. Untreated dental caries is the single most common global condition, affecting an estimated 2.5 billion people. Severe gum disease, a leading cause of total tooth loss, is estimated to affect 1 billion people worldwide. About 380,000 new cases of oral cancer are diagnosed each year. The report highlights glaring inequalities in access to oral health services, with a large burden of oral diseases and conditions affecting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged populations. People on low incomes, people with disabilities, older people living alone or in care homes, those living in remote and rural communities and people from minority groups bear a higher burden of oral disease. This pattern of disparities is similar to other non-communicable diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental disorders. Common risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as high sugar intake, all forms of tobacco use and harmful alcohol use all contribute to the global oral health crisis. Barriers in providing oral health services Only a small percentage of the global population is covered by essential oral health services, and those in greatest need often have the least access to services. Key barriers to providing access to oral health services for all include: Oral health care requires high out-of-pocket expenses. This often leads to catastrophic costs and significant financial burdens for families and communities. The provision of oral health services mainly relies on highly specialized providers using expensive high-tech equipment and materials, and these services are not well integrated with primary health care models. Weak information and surveillance systems combined with low priority for public oral health research are major barriers to developing more effective oral health interventions and policies. Opportunities to improve global oral health The report points to many promising opportunities to improve the state of global oral health, including: adopting a public health approach by addressing common risk factors through promoting a well-balanced diet low in sugars, stopping the use of all forms of tobacco, reducing alcohol consumption and improving access to toothpaste with effective and affordable fluoride.

planning oral health services as part of national health and improving the integration of oral health services in primary health care as part of universal health coverage.

redefining oral health workforce models to respond to population needs and expanding the competencies of non-dental health care workers to expand oral health service coverage; AND

strengthening information systems by collecting and integrating oral health data into national health monitoring systems. “Putting people at the center of oral health services is critical if we are to achieve the vision of universal health coverage for all individuals and communities by 2030,” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director of Non-Infectious Diseases. She added: “This report acts as a starting point by providing baseline information to help countries monitor implementation progress, while also providing timely and relevant feedback to decision makers at the national level. Together, we can change the current situation of oral health neglect.” Note to editors To view the launch event at Friday, November 18 from 14:00 – 15:30 CETplease sign in to https://who.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hDqiDjW9TBm4fSVljj3zQw. The Global Status of Oral Health Report uses the latest data available from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) project, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and WHO global surveys. The report is addressed to policy makers, practitioners, researchers, development agencies and members of the private sector and civil society. In 2022, the World Health Assembly adopted a global oral health strategy with a vision of universal oral health coverage for all individuals and communities by 2030. A detailed action plan is under development to help countries to translate the global strategy into practice. This includes a monitoring framework to track progress, with measurable targets to be achieved by 2030.

