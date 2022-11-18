Harvard, Berkeley and Yale drop from US News & World Report’s college rankings





The University of California, Berkeley’s law school on Thursday joined law programs at Harvard and Yale in withdrawing from the U.S. News & World Reports rankings over concerns that they penalize efforts to attract students from a wide range of backgrounds.

The deans of all three law schools said the influential journals’ ranking system is biased against programs that aim to increase socioeconomic diversity, support lower-income students and encourage the pursuit of public service. We have reached a point where the ranking process is undermining the legal profession’s core commitments, Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken wrote in a blog post Wednesday. US News executive chairman and CEO Eric Gertler said the rankings are intended to help students make the best decision in choosing a law school. We will continue to fulfill our journalistic mission to ensure that students can rely on the best and most accurate information in making this decision, Gertler said in a written statement. As part of our mission, we must continue to ensure that law schools are held accountable for the education they will provide to these students, and that mission will not change with these recent announcements. In a later statement, US News said it will continue to list all fully accredited law schools regardless of whether they submit their data. Some critics have seen the US News rankings as a measure of privilege rather than educational quality. While elite universities have enough prestige to waive the rankings, other schools often feel pressure to compete, said Walter Kimbrough, interim executive director of the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College. Then they follow metrics that may not serve prospective students well. The way you move up in the rankings is you become more selective, which means you’re keeping more people out, especially a variety of people, he said. Addressing the root causes of inequality, in law schools and in higher education more broadly, Kimbrough said, requires institutions to go further. Smaller schools that serve a high percentage of low-income and disadvantaged students do not receive the same recognition and philanthropic support that elite schools do. HBCUs live that work every day and don’t get the same kind of rewards, both in terms of thanks and financial resources to do that work, he said. Not long after Yale’s announcement, Harvard Law School Dean John Manning wrote in a blog post Wednesday that he and other law school leaders had previously expressed concerns to US News about the ranking. In particular, he said prioritizing LSAT scores and college grades encourages law schools to use scholarships to attract higher-scoring candidates, diverting resources away from need-based financial aid that would help students more. little rich. Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky wrote in a letter published online Thursday that there are no benefits to participating in the rankings that outweigh the costs. There are other ranking systems, such as that published by the Washington Monthly, that give more weight to factors such as social mobility, research and promotion of public service. If it measures something, that’s what people will value, said Harry Feder, executive director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, which has criticized the use of standardized testing in admissions. If they are measuring how much law school graduates earn, what do you think that does to the public interest part of law school?

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s leaders and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/11/18/harvard-berkeley-and-yale-have-all-had-enough-of-the-u-s-news-world-reports-college-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos