Illinois International News





The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is again a top destination for international students, according to data from this year. Open doors report. The report, published on November 14 by Institute of International Education (IIE), ranks the University of Illinois second in the nation among public universities for the largest number of international students. The University of Illinois also ranked 22nd in the nation for hosting the most international scholars. “Global learning and engagement are fundamental components and priorities of our university mission,” said Chancellor Robert J. Jones. “We are committed to welcoming a diverse student population, recruiting outstanding faculty, offering robust study abroad programs, and partnering with leading institutions to ensure we offer the most comprehensive global learning environment in the world. “ The Open Doors 2022 data report states that 12,833 international students enrolled at the university last year and that departments hosted 1,116 international scholars. The Open Doors report also includes data on the number of students studying abroad for academic credit, which had dropped significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is no understatement to say that the past few years have been filled with significant challenges,” said Dr. Reitumetse Obakeng Mabokela, Vice Provost for International Affairs and Global Strategies. “Thanks to the dedication and resilience of our community, our commitment to global learning never wavered, and we were able to use technology to foster connections across borders through our global classrooms and global virtual experience programs.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university did not offer study abroad until fall 2021, which is reflected in this year’s Open Doors report. During this time, new programs like global class AND global virtual experiences were implemented to support global learning by allowing students to gain valuable professional and research skills. As of spring 2022, the university has resumed facilitating approximately 300 study abroad programs in more than 50 countries. Findings from the Open Doors 2022 report include: The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is second among public institutions for international student enrollment and sixth in the nation overall, enrolling 12,833 international students and scholars;

The University was not ranked for study abroad participation due to the suspension of study abroad activities due to COVID-19;

Students from China, India, South Korea, and Canada make up the majority of all international students in the United States;

Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering and Business are among the main fields of study for international students. The Institute of International Education has conducted an annual census of international students in the United States since its founding in 1919. Open Doors has been published by the Institute since 1949 and has received support from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of state since the 1970s. For more information on IIE, visit: http://www.iie.org/en.

