Minnesota State Mankato Ranked 9th Nationally in International Student Population 2022





November 18, 2022 | Presented Mankato, Minn. – Minnesota State University, Mankato moved up 3 spots to #9th at the national level in the international student population among master’s institutions, according to the annual “Open doors report” released on Monday by Institute of International Education. The rankings, which reflect data from the 2021-22 academic year, list Minnesota State Mankato with 1,751 international students during the fall 2021 semester – the most ever by the University in the annual Open Doors report. National ranking no. 9 – the highest ever in the state of Minnesota Mankato – is three spots higher than the University’s previous top ranking (12th in 2018, 2020 and 2021). “We are proud to have reached the No. 9 national ranking in international student population,” said University President Edward Inch. “An important part of our growth in international students is community support, as demonstrated by the large turnout at the Mankato Area International Festival on campus last Sunday. We thank everyone who participated in that event. The festival is an important part of Minnesota State Mankato’s commitment to promoting global solutions and fostering global citizenship, and community support will help our international student enrollment continue to grow.” The ranking of the international student population is available online here by selecting “Master’s Colleges & Universities” in the drop-down menu on the website chart. In the fall of 2021, Minnesota State Mankato had international students from 96 different nations, with the majority of students coming from Ethiopia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea. Lists of countries represented by international students at Minnesota State Mankato are available here: https://www.mnsu.edu/academics/global-education/centers-of-global-education/international-student-services/about-us /population -statistics/ Minnesota State Mankato has steadily climbed the Open Door Report rankings since 2012, when the University was ranked 38th.th nationally in the international student population. Minnesota State Mankato was ranked 34thth in 2013, 31str in 2014, 29th in 2015, equal to 23st in 2016, 16th in 2017, 12th in 2018, 14th in 2019, 12th in 2020 and 12th in 2021. Minnesota State Mankato’s international student population in recent Open Doors reports was 1,121 in the 2021 report; 1,554 in 2020; 1,583 in 2019; 1,614 in 2018; 1,374 in 2017; 1,281 in 2016; 1,228 in 2015; 1,044 in 2014; 885 in 2013; and 770 in 2012. (Note: Figures used in each report are from the previous fall. For example, the November 2022 report reflects fall 2021 data.) Minnesota State Mankato’s international student population and their families have had a positive economic impact, contributing $41.5 million that supported 191 jobs in the local economy, according to a 2021 NAFSA report, available here:

https://www.nafsa.org/isev/reports/district?year=2021&state=MN&district=01 Global Education at Minnesota State Mankato includes the Office of the Dean and the University’s three Centers in Global Education: the Center for Global Engagement, the Kearney International Center, and the Center for English Language Programs. More information about global education at Minnesota State Mankato is available here: https://www.mnsu.edu/globaled/ Those with additional questions about international student enrollment at Minnesota State Mankato can contact Interim Professor and Dean of Global Education Anne Dahlman by email at [email protected] Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State System, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities. Categories: Featured, News

